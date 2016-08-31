(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings completed its peer
review of the four
major European reinsurers in July, with this report outlining
the main review
findings.
The peer review report compares and contrasts Fitch's views on
the key credit
factors of the four reinsurers: Hannover Rueck SE (Hannover Re);
Munich
Reinsurance Company (Munich Re); SCOR SE (SCOR); and Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Ltd (Swiss Re).
In reinsurance premium terms, these are the four largest
companies globally, and
their ratings' are highly influenced by strong market positions
and the
significant size and scale of their reinsurance operations. Of
the four, Munich
Re and Swiss Re are considered to occupy the strongest market
positions. In
comparison, Hannover Re and SCOR have notably smaller absolute
scale and more
modest market shares, especially within major reinsurance
classes, although both
are large reinsurers within the global sector.
In each case, financial strength is also underpinned by very
strong
capitalisation, with all four companies demonstrating good
stability of
capitalisation in recent years. Fitch's risk-based Prism FBM
assessment is
either 'very strong' or extremely strong' and the
regulatory-assessed solvency
coverage for each company is consistent with Fitch's assessment.
Hannover Re,
Munich Re and SCOR, started operating under Solvency 2 on 1
January 2016, and in
each case, the solvency coverage ratio sits within or above the
target range set
by each company - levels they consider to be optimal for their
businesses.
Financial performance and earnings is also viewed as a highly
influential rating
factor although the scores exhibit a greater degree of variation
across the four
companies. As underwriting performance metrics form a
significant part of the
financial performance and earnings assessment, differing product
mix is the key
driver of score variability. Among the four, Hannover Re and
SCOR operate more
similar, lower-risk, less catastrophe-exposed, business profiles
than Munich Re
or Swiss Re.
For further details on the particular key rating factors and
rating
sensitivities of each of these entities, please view individual
rating action
commentaries, available at www.fitchratings.com.
