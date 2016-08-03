(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canada's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the issue ratings on Canada's
senior unsecured
Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'AAA'. The Ratings Outlooks
on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Country
Ceiling at 'AAA' and
the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Short-Term Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Canada's 'AAA' rating draws support from its advanced, well
diversified and high
income economy. Its political stability, strong governance and
institutional
strengths support the rating. Its overall policy framework
remains strong and
has delivered steady growth and low inflation.
Slower GDP growth, the impact of lower oil prices on national
income, and a
fiscal stimulus package have caused the fiscal outlook to
deteriorate relative
to our last review. Steep cutbacks to energy investment led to
two consecutive
quarters of negative growth in 1H15 and limited nominal GDP
growth to just 0.5%
in 2015, although the brunt of the shock was borne by
energy-producing provinces
and private consumption was little affected at the national
level.
The Trudeau government which took office in November 2015 will
increase
government spending to mitigate the economic impact of the oil
price fall,
supporting lower-income Canadians and spending more on
infrastructure. This will
lead to higher growth in the short-run although the long-term
effectiveness of
the programme will depend on the value of the projects financed.
The federal budget deficit will start to narrow again in
2017/18. This assumes
that the spending boost is unwound as spelled out in the budget.
The overall
general government deficit, which includes the provinces, will
rise from 1.3% of
GDP in FY2015/16 to 2.5% of GDP in 2016/17, but Fitch expects it
to improve
thereafter as the federal deficit peaks and the provinces make
progress reducing
their deficits.
The general government debt ratio was already rising before the
budget plans
were unveiled, and larger federal deficits mean economic shocks
or growth
underperformance would be more likely to undermine Canada's debt
trajectory.
Gross general government debt is the second highest among 'AAA'
countries and
jumped by 5pp of GDP to 91.5% of GDP in 2015, reflecting a
combination of
below-the-line stock-flow adjustments and currency depreciation.
Federal
government debt is 33% of GDP and on a stable to falling path
over the
medium-term despite the stimulus.
Uniquely among highly-rated sovereigns, two-thirds of GG debt is
issued by
subnationals (provinces). In contrast to the federal government
debt, provincial
debt appears to be on a long-term increasing trend, which could
put upward
pressure on the broader public sector balance sheet if not
off-set by declines
at the federal level. Of the two largest provincial debtors,
Ontario
('AA-'/Outlook Stable) narrowed its deficit to 0.8% of GDP in
2015 and Quebec
('AA-'/Outlook Stable) has balanced its budget.
Resource-dependent Alberta will
run sizeable deficits following the oil price shock, but has
little debt.
Canada's unfunded pension liability is lower than peers. Savings
in pension
funds build up household assets, while reducing government
contingent
liabilities.
Fitch expects Canada's real GDP to grow 1.3% in 2016, and 2.1%
in 2017 when the
impact of higher government spending peaks. Growth in the labour
force is set to
fall, limiting potential growth to below 2%. The Bank of Canada,
which cut its
policy rate by 50bps to 0.5% in 2015, will maintain an
accommodative policy
stance, even if the Federal Reserve raises rates.
Fitch notes risks associated with a buildup of household debt
and a steep rise
in property prices. Household debt as a share of disposable
income is high but
relatively stable at 165%, and is matched by other highly-rated
sovereigns. The
debt service burden is 14% of income, stable for the past three
years, but would
increase if interest rates rise and could become less
sustainable in the event
of a recession. A steep fall in house prices - not Fitch's base
case - would
pose some economic and financial stability risks and would
exacerbate any future
economic downturn via its impact on household wealth.
Several rounds of macroprudential policy tightening have aimed
to cool the
property market. The rate at which property prices are
increasing has risen from
an average of 5% in 2015 to an average of 7.7% in the first half
of 2016, driven
by hotspots including Vancouver and Toronto. Among the major
housing markets
tracked by Fitch, Canada is an outlier in terms of the rise in
property prices
over the past decade. 55% of all mortgage debt is insured by the
government-backed Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
(CMHC), transferring
part of the risks from mortgage lending from the banks to the
state.
CMHC stress tests show that it could withstand a U.S.-style (30%
peak to trough)
fall in property prices without requiring additional capital and
could continue
to assure the flow of mortgage credit. Fitch's Banking System
Indicator for
Canada, a measure of the standalone strength of the banking
system, is 'aa', on
par with the strongest global peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Canada a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect mitigants to the high
general government
debt/GDP ratio, including high share of debt at provincial
level, more
advantageous net debt position, small unfunded pension liability
relative to
peers.
--External finances: +1 notch, to reflect external financing
flexibility,
resilience of current account despite commodity exposure,
strengthening net IIP
(including equity).
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors would be negative for the rating:
--Increasing risk of housing market or financial sector stress
that could lead
to economic underperformance and fiscal costs for the sovereign;
--Increasing debt burden at federal or provincial level that
increases
vulnerability of the general government balance sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent averages USD42/b in 2016, USD45/b in
2017 and USD55/b
in 2018.
Fitch assumes that U.S. real GDP grows 1.8% in 2016, 2% in 2017
and 2.2% in
2018.
Fitch estimates that property prices are 20% overvalued
nationally but that the
property market will avoid a hard landing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009885
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.