LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Global bank rating trends were
negative again in 1H16
for the fourth consecutive negative six-month period, says Fitch
Ratings. The
global distribution of Outlooks deteriorated in 1H16 as Negative
Outlooks (22%)
far outweighed Positives (5%), a level not seen since 2009.
Emerging market (EM) banks experienced the majority of negative
ratings trends,
heavily influenced by rating actions in Brazil, Russia, Saudi
Arabia and
Nigeria. In EMs, 29% of bank ratings are still driven by
sovereign support,
either directly or via state-supported parents. Sovereign
downgrades triggered
many EM bank downgrades because they signalled weakened ability
to support.
Almost 30% of EM bank Outlooks are Negative.
In the developed markets (DM), there was some good news. There
were 16 rating
upgrades of DM banks in 1H16, the highest number since before
the global
financial crisis. Six Swedish and Dutch banks were upgraded and
an improved
operating environment paved the way for upgrades in Slovenia.
Cyprus banks'
ratings were also upgraded but ratings are still low in the 'B'
category.
Negative Outlooks (13%) still outweigh the Positives (10%) in
the DMs but the
gap is narrowing. DM banks have made significant progress in
reducing legacy
assets and strengthening capitalisation and we expect those
banks, which have
successfully restructured operations, to see some upside rating
potential.
However, banks that remain weighed down by large asset quality
problems could be
downgraded over the next one to two years. This is the case for
the Italian
banks where ratings Outlooks are mostly Negative. For Japan's
three large banks
Outlook changes to Negative in 1H16 were driven by the changed
Outlook on the
sovereign's rating.
An analysis of our global bank rating trends in 1H16 is
published today and is
available by clicking on the link.
