LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian
Development
Bank's (AsDB) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR has been
affirmed at 'F1+'. AsDB's issue ratings have also been affirmed
at 'AAA'/'F1+'.
The ratings reflect AsDB's intrinsic strengths, in particular
the bank's strong
capitalisation, sound liquidity and excellent loan book
performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AsDB's strong capitalisation is a key credit strength. The
equity/adjusted
assets ratio stood at 20.2% at end-2015 and from 2017 will
increase
significantly as a result of the consolidation of AsDB's
concessional arm (Asian
Development Fund (ADF)) with its ordinary operations balance
sheet, as ADF's
capital base almost entirely comprises paid-in contributions.
Internal capital
generation improved in 2015, mainly due to positive fair value
adjustments on
derivative instruments and higher interest revenues.
Fitch deems the business profile of AsDB as "low-risk", given
the size of its
banking portfolio, largely concentrated on sovereign lending,
prudent strategy
and high governance standards. Fitch expects AsDB to maintain
high disbursement
volumes in sovereign lending and a fairly limited exposure to
the non-sovereign
sector (9.45% at end-2015). The operating environment is
assessed as
"medium-risk", reflecting the overall medium-to-low credit
quality of borrowing
member states, and the low-to-intermediate national income level
of a large
number of Asian countries.
AsDB has a very low exposure to credit risk. The quality of
AsDB's loan book
remains at the higher-end of 'AAA' peers, with an average rating
of the bank's
loans at 'BBB-' at end-2015. In addition, AsDB benefits from
preferred creditor
status on its sovereign loans. Fitch does not expect the
consolidation to
materially impact AsDB's very low non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio (0.03% at
end-2015). However, based on Fitch's projections, the overall
quality of its
loans book will deteriorate, with the average loan rating
expected to reach
'BB+' over the next three years.
The concentration of AsDB's lending portfolio is a key rating
weakness, with the
five largest borrowers accounting for 73.6% of total loans at
end-2015. However,
the bank's four largest borrowers are investment-grade: China
(A+/Stable), India
(BBB-/Stable), Indonesia (BBB/Stable) and the Philippines
(BBB-/Positive). The
amalgamation of the ADF will reduce concentration in the
medium-term, with the
five largest borrowers expected to account for 60%-65% of total
loans.
AsDB's liquidity buffers are consistent with a 'AAA' rating,
with a
liquid-assets-to-short-term-debt ratio of 170% at end-2015.
Fitch expects the
coverage of short-term debt by liquid assets to improve in the
coming years, as
ADF is not funded by debt and holds a sizeable liquidity buffer.
Fitch expects
the share of 'AA' to 'AAA' treasury assets to stabilise at
around 65% in the
coming years (2015: 71.4%) The bank benefits from strong access
to capital
markets and a diversified investor base.
The capacity of shareholders to support the bank has slightly
weakened due to
net debt no longer being covered by callable capital from 'AAA'
shareholders
since 2015, increased leverage and a decrease in the value of
special drawings
rights (SDRs)-labelled callable capital. However, given the
excellent intrinsic
strength of the bank, no credit uplift from support is needed to
achieve an
overall rating of 'AAA'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure on the ratings would arise from the
combination of the
following factors:
-A decline in the quality of its loan portfolio, resulting from
rising exposure
to private sector operations, deterioration in borrower's credit
quality, or a
material breach of its preferred creditor status on sovereign
loans. Fitch will
closely monitor the concentration of the loan portfolio
-A significant loosening of risk management and governance
standards and a
material change in the bank's prudent strategy
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that highly rated shareholders would honour their
commitment to
pay callable capital if required. The agency also assumes the
AsDB will
consolidate its ordinary resources balance sheet with ADF
effective on 1 January
2017.
