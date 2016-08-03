(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
of CNO Financial
Group Inc. (CNO) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action
follows recent
reports of links between Beechwood Re Ltd. (Beechwood), a
reinsurer of CNO
Financial Group, Inc.'s (CNO) closed block long-term care
business, and Platinum
Partners, a hedge fund that is currently under investigation by
federal
authorities and is reportedly in the process of liquidating its
funds
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch reflects Fitch's concerns with regard to any
potential adverse
effect on CNO's consolidated capital strength that may arise as
a result of its
reinsurance agreement with Beechwood in light of recent reports.
Two of CNO's insurance operating subsidiaries, Washington
National Insurance
Company (WNIC) and Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
(BCLIC), entered into
100% coinsurance agreements with Beechwood covering a total of
approximately
$495 million in long-term care reserves in December 2013. CNO
reported ceded
insurance liabilities of $527 million related to the Beechwood
agreement at June
30, 2016.
The agreements require related insurance reserves to be secured
by assets in
trust with an over collateralization of 7%. The trust assets are
also subject to
investment guidelines and periodic true-ups. In late June 2016,
CNO initiated an
audit of the valuation of Level 3 assets in the trust, the value
of which has
historically been provided by a recognized valuation service
based, in part, on
unobservable inputs which CNO could not independently verify.
CNO expects to
complete the audit during the third quarter 2016.
If the assets are found to be inadequate relative to the 107%
collateral
requirement, Fitch believes that Beechwood would be required to
true up the
collateral, and if it were unable to do so, the ceded business
could be
recaptured by WNIC and BCLIC. Fitch is concerned that such a
recapture could
have a significant adverse effect on the capital adequacy of
WNIC and BCLIC.
Fitch will continue to monitor developments around this matter
and will take
rating action as warranted by emerging information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an affirmation of all
ratings include:
--Resolution of any potential shortfall of assets held in trusts
as security for
insurance liabilities associated with CNO's reinsurance
agreement with
Beechwood;
--No material deterioration in other credit metrics.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A significantly adverse resolution to the reinsurance matter
discussed above;
--Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 325% and operating leverage
above 20x;
--Deterioration in operating results;
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to below 5x;
--Significant increase in credit-related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--4.50% senior unsecured notes due May 30, 2020 'BB+';
--5.25% senior unsecured notes due May 30, 2025 'BB+'.
Bankers Life and Casualty Company
Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company
Washington National Insurance Company
--IFS 'BBB+'.
