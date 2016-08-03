(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
Allied World's property/casualty and reinsurance subsidiaries.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Allied World's ratings reflects the
company's
underwriting profitability in the current softened reinsurance
market, solid
capitalization, well-managed reserve risk, and modest reduction
of higher-risk
invested assets. The ratings also reflect potential volatility
from large
catastrophe-related events, and potential adverse development
due to the
relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer
duration
casualty lines of business.
AWH's market position and size/scale are characterized as
'Medium' by Fitch when
measured by net written premiums and equity. Allied World
maintains a unique
portfolio of business lines relative to its Bermuda peers and
includes a mix of
primary insurance and reinsurance business.
Fitch views Allied World's capitalization as strong, with
metrics such as GAAP
operating leverage (net premiums written-to-total shareholders'
equity) at
median guidelines for the 'AA' rating category. Allied World has
historically
used a conservative amount of operating leverage relative to
(re)insurer peers,
averaging 0.59x in the five years between 2011-2015.
Total shareholders' equity increased by 1.5% to nearly $3.6
billion at June 30,
2016, as net earnings of $228 million was modestly offset by
$140 million of
share repurchase activity during the first six months of the
year.
Allied World decreased the amount of financial leverage in its
capital structure
on Aug. 1 2016, as the company used the proceeds of its $500
million 4.35%
senior debt due 2025, issued in October 2015, for the repayment
of its
outstanding $500 million 7.50% senior notes. Allied World's
reported financial
leverage (debt-to-total capital excluding FAS 115, unrealized
gains on fixed
income investments) as of June 30, 2016, was 26.9%. Pro forma
financial
leverage, following the debt repayment, decreased to 18.6%.
Allied World reported an overall combined ratio of 94.3% in
first half 2016
(1H16), up modestly from 94% in the prior year period. The
company's
underwriting ratios improved in its two largest segments, North
American
Insurance and Reinsurance, in the first six months of 2016.
However, the Global
Markets Insurance segment results deteriorated in 1H16, as the
combined ratio
increased to 118.6%, up from 108.6% in the prior year period.
Allied World's net earnings of $228 million through 1H16
generated a strong
annualized net return on equity of 12.8%. The improvement in
earnings was
largely the result of $117.7 million of mark-to-market gains in
the company's
fixed-maturity investment portfolio during the year that it
reports through the
income statement, compared to $27.2 million of mark-to-market
losses in the
prior year period.
Pre-tax fixed-charge coverage (excluding realized gains)
declined to 4.6x
through 1H16 as the company reported higher levels of interest
expense related
to its $500 million senior note issuance in October 2015. Fitch
calculates pro
forma fixed-charge coverage of 8.6x for 1H16, excluding the
senior notes that
matured on Aug. 1, 2016, up from the prior five-year average
from 2011-2015 of
6.3x.
Allied World benefited from $63 million of reserve releases
reported through the
first six months of 2016, representing 5.3% of net earned
premium, down from
7.0% in the prior year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in (re)insurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
(re)insurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Allied
World's
competitive position, operating profile or overall
profitability;
--Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year
combined ratio of 100%
or better;
--Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in
underwriting leverage
above a 1x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial
leverage sustained
above 25%;
--Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's
probable
maximum loss estimates.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging (re)insurance
environment;
--Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with
higher-rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.50% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 4.35% senior notes due Oct. 29, 2025 at 'BBB+'.
Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd
Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc
Allied World National Assurance Company
Allied World Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1 312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
