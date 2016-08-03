(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Republic of Congo - Rating Action
Report
here
LONDON/PARIS, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Republic of
Congo's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'RD'
(Restricted Default) from 'C' and affirmed the Long-Term Local
Currency IDR at
'C'.
The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency bonds
have been
downgraded to 'D' from 'C'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at 'C'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB-'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that Fitch believes makes it
inappropriate
for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update
the rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on the Republic of Congo is 2 September 2016, but Fitch
believes that
developments in the Republic of Congo warrant such a deviation
from the calendar
and the rationale for this is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Congo's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'RD'
reflects the
following key rating driver and its relative weight:-
High
The Republic of Congo has failed to make a capital and coupon
payment, initially
due on 30 June 2016, on its US dollar notes due 2029 (ISIN
XS0334989000), which
were issued under a restructuring of London Club debt in 2007.
The 30-day grace
period has elapsed without the payment being made.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-Term IDRs do not have an Outlook.
The resumption of timely debt service on the defaulted bonds
would lead to an
upgrade of the IDRs. At such time, Fitch would review the
ratings of the
Republic of Congo and make an assessment based on the
sovereign's ability and
willingness to service debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 20 3530 1828
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009922
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.