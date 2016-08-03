(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Moody's
Corporation's
(MCO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) and specific
senior unsecured
issue ratings of 'BBB+', and its Short-Term (ST) IDR of 'F2'. In
addition, Fitch
has published a first-time 'F2' rating of MCO's commercial paper
(CP) program.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the complete list of ratings
at the end of
this release. As of June 30, 2016, Moody's had approximately
$3.4 billion of
debt outstanding.
The notes outstanding under MCO's $1 billion CP program will
rank pari passu
with MCO's other unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness.
Proceeds from
borrowings under the CP program are expected to be used for
general corporate
purposes. Moody's $1 billion revolver, expiring May 2020,
provides liquidity
back-up to the CP program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Barriers to Entry: MCO's rating segment (Moody's Investors
Service)
operates with limited competitive threats as a leading Credit
Rating Agency
(CRA) with a meaningful and defensible share of the global
ratings business. The
global scale, significant infrastructure required to comply with
increasing
regulation standards and long history of investor acceptance
serve as
impediments to new entrants. Fitch notes that brand, reputation,
and existing
coverage are self-reinforcing and generally a prerequisite to
win new
businesses, creating challenges for other CRAs outside the
largest three
agencies, competing at the regional geographic and niche product
levels.
Entrenched Role of NRSROs: Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating
Organizations' (NRSRO) ratings are codified within a number of
federal and state
regulations and statutes and are a critical element for asset
managers and
financial institutions to meet a variety of legal and regulatory
requirements.
Dodd Frank removes references to NRSROs in certain regulations
in order to
reduce the reliance and the required use of NRSROs' credit
ratings. However,
Fitch believes financial market participants will continue to
rely on credit
ratings given the absence of viable alternatives. Fitch also
believes NRSROs
will remain favored by investors compared to unregistered
agencies given the
more stringent oversight and compliance necessary to meet NRSRO
requirements.
Diversification: Fitch notes that MCO's MIS segment is dependent
on both dollar
volume and number of ratable debt issues, which tend to be
closely linked to the
health of the major economies as well as government fiscal and
monetary
policies. MIS generates recurring contractual annual fees to
monitor existing
ratings, mitigating the more volatile fees from new issuance. As
of year-end
2015, approximately 39% of MIS's reported revenue was recurring.
Fitch also
notes MCO's analytics segment (MA) accounts for more than 15% of
MCO's operating
income with more than 70% of MA's sales comprised of recurring
revenue in 2015.
Conservative Leverage: MCO continues to target solid
investment-grade ratings
and historically has maintained Fitch-calculated unadjusted
gross leverage
around 2x. As of the LTM period ended June 30, 2016,
Fitch-calculated leverage
was 2.1x and Fitch expects no material change at the end of 2016
barring
material acquisitions. FCF margin (after dividends) and
FCF-to-debt of 20.3% and
20.5%, respectively, are strong for a 'BBB+' rating. There is
flexibility to
exceed the 2.5x target within the current rating to accommodate
potential
strategic M&A activity, as Fitch believes MCO can delever within
12-18 months
given its good FCF margin. While EBITDA margin and FCF
generation could support
slightly more leverage at the current rating, the regulatory and
litigation
event risk (discussed below) weighs upon the rating's leverage
tolerance.
Share Repurchase and Dividends Growing: Management expects to
complete
approximately $1 billion in share repurchases in 2016. Dividends
have
consistently grown at a five-year CAGR of 26% through 2015.
Absent large
acquisition activity, Fitch expects FCF will continue to be
dedicated toward
shareholder returns. In addition, Fitch believes management will
issue debt to
support its capital allocation strategy to the extent leverage
remains within
the 2x-2.5x range.
Regulatory and Litigation Uncertainty: The ratings recognize
several potential
overhangs on MCO's credit profile, namely regulatory and
litigation-related
uncertainties. Fitch believes MCO carries a meaningful level of
liquidity,
providing financial flexibility to address regulatory and/or
litigation risk. In
addition, given the time it takes for legal and regulatory
matters to be
processed (cases can take years before a settlement may be
reached), MCO can
preserve additional liquidity if it believes a case may result
in a material
cash payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Moody's
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth;
--Stable EBITDA margins;
--Base case assumes that shareholder returns continue in the
form of share
repurchases and dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given the regulatory and litigation risk overhang,
Fitch does not
expect any positive near-term rating momentum. Fitch would
consider an upgrade
in the absence of material litigation or regulatory overhang,
diversification
increasing from MA's subscription revenue growth, and a stated
commitment to a
leverage target below 1.75x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Acceleration of regulatory and litigation-related event risks
combined with
material operating or financial metric deterioration;
--Any debt financing transaction that drove unadjusted gross
leverage over 2.5x,
without the expectation of delevering below 2.5x within 12 to 18
months.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's liquidity is strong and supported by $427 million of
readily available
cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2016, $1 billion
in revolving
credit facilities (all of which was available as of June 30,
2016) and expected
FCF generation. MCO's revolver, which provides liquidity backup
to its $1
billion CP program, matures in May 2020. Scheduled maturities
are well-laddered
and manageable considering that expected FCF generation,
reliable market access
and backup liquidity all add to Moody's overall financial
flexibility. Moody's
next scheduled maturity is not until 2017 when $300 million of
unsecured notes
come due.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has published the following ratings:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 3, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
