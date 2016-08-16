(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 16 (Fitch) U.S. Financial Bond issuance
declined for all
sectors except insurance in the first half of 2016, according to
a new Fitch
Ratings report. The first half of 2016 closed with net new
issuance at $56
billion, annualizing to a 7% growth rate and 16% lower than the
first half of
2015. Total outstanding for U.S. financial institutions was $1.6
trillion as of
the close of 1H16, a 3.4% increase from the year-ago level.
"While market volatility rocked global fixed-income markets in
the first half of
2106, U.S. markets exhibited less volatility. Yields have not
been unaffected
but managed to grind tighter, and Fitch expects bond issuance
will continue to
grow at a slower pace," said William Browne, Group Credit
Officer, Fitch
Ratings.
Banks that are subject to Dodd-Frank Act Stress Testing (DFAST)
comfortably
exceeded required minimums in the latest test and may shift
their focus from
meeting regulatory benchmarks to distributing earnings. As a
result of the 2013
changes to regulatory capital requirements, preferred equity
securities have
increased as a percentage of banks' capital structure for banks
with more than
$15 billion in assets.
Unsecured debt issuance has been limited from business
development companies
(BDC) and supply has also been reduced by some BDCs repurchasing
debt with
proceeds from portfolio repayments and borrowings on lower-cost
revolvers. Fitch
expects that BDCs will issue debt sparingly until portfolio
valuation and
performance stabilize.
The lone bright spot, insurance net issuance increased 86% in
1H16 from 1H15 to
$12.8 billion due to capital management measures as well as
merger and
acquisition activities. Low interest rates for longer may
promote further
refinancing activity, while DOJ health insurance antitrust
efforts may dampen
M&A efforts, creating a mixed outlook for future issuance. The
report "US
Financial Bond Market Monitor" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
