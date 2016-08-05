(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Macquarie
Group Limited (MGL) and its Australian subsidiaries, Macquarie
Bank Limited
(MBL), Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Limited (MFHL), and
Macquarie
International Finance Limited (MIFL). A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
MBL is the main operating subsidiary of the group; and its IDRs,
VR and senior
debt ratings reflect a strong risk-management framework, sound
liquidity, solid
capitalisation and a diverse business mix, both by type of
business and
geography. These factors help to offset specialised operations
outside
Australia, a greater risk appetite and earnings volatility
relative to
Australian retail banks, and a high reliance on wholesale
funding.
MGL is the non-operating holding company of the group; and its
IDRs, VR and
senior debt ratings are driven by similar factors. However, the
ratings are
notched once from MBL's ratings to recognise a higher risk
profile due to its
exposure to unregulated non-banking operations through MFHL, a
greater level of
earnings volatility - again due to MFHL - and limited standalone
liquidity at
the holding company.
MGL has a strong risk-management framework in place, which helps
to offset the
group's higher risk appetite relative to domestic retail bank
peers. The balance
sheet has expanded strongly since 2012, largely through the
group's lending and
leasing activities and in part due to acquisitions, particularly
in motor
vehicle finance and aircraft-operating leases. Fitch expects MGL
to remain an
opportunistic acquirer, with the funding and capital impact to
be offset through
management raising new capital and funding facilities
specifically for each
transaction - this has been the group's approach historically.
The Australian mortgage portfolio has also increased strongly -
largely
organically - from a low base. This portfolio is less seasoned
than those of
many peers, meaning that MBL's asset quality may be more
susceptible to a
downturn in the Australian housing market. This is not Fitch's
base case,
although macro-economic risks are increasing - house-price
growth has
outstripped wage growth for a sustained period, which is putting
pressure on
affordability, while potential oversupply in some segments of
the market could
hurt house prices over the next 12-18 months.
Liquidity management at the operational entities is strong,
which helps offset
both a high reliance on wholesale funding and the increased
balance-sheet. MGL's
liquidity risk appetite is set so that it is able to meet all of
its obligations
over a 12-month period with no access to funding markets, and a
modest reduction
in the group's core businesses. MBL's liquidity risk appetite
varies only in
that it assumes constrained access to funding markets rather
than no access. MGL
held AUD30.4bn of cash and liquid assets at 31 March 2016
(FYE16), with
AUD28.9bn of this held by MBL - these balances more than covered
FY17 wholesale
debt maturities. In addition, MBL reported that its average
Basel III liquidity
coverage ratio for Q1FY17 was 166%. Liquid assets are held by
the operating
subsidiaries, leaving limited standalone liquidity at the
holding company.
Fitch expects both MGL and MBL to maintain solid capital
buffers, which helps to
counter the group's risk appetite. The group held a substantial
surplus over
regulatory requirements at FYE16, while common equity double
leverage was low at
103%. Internal capital generation has generally been sufficient
to meet organic
growth. MBL's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 11.5% at FYE16, while
its Basel III
leverage ratio calculated using the Australian regulator's
approach was 5.5%.
The regulatory increase in the minimum average risk-weight for
Australian
mortgages from 1 July 2016 should have only a modest impact on
MBL's capital
ratios.
Fitch expects MGL's earnings to remain more volatile than
Australian retail
banks due to the group's business mix. The increase in lending
and leasing
activities, as well as asset management, has helped improve the
stability of the
group's earnings. However, investment banking and other
market-oriented
businesses remain a key part of MGL's franchise - earnings from
these businesses
are reliant on market conditions.
The impact of Brexit on MGL's businesses remains uncertain, but
the operating
environment has a lower influence on MGL's and MBL's Viability
Ratings relative
to other factors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MGL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that support
from Australian authorities cannot be relied upon if needed. The
agency believes
that if support were provided to the group it would most likely
be through the
regulated bank, MBL. MBL's Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor reflect a
moderate probability of support, given its position as
Australia's fifth-largest
bank by total assets and a key player in the domestic financial
markets.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MBL's subordinated debt is notched once from its VR - zero
notches for
non-performance risk as this is already captured by the VR, and
one notch for
loss severity. The Tier 1 capital securities of MBL are notched
five times from
the bank's VR - two notches for loss severity, and three notches
for
non-performance risk to reflect fully discretionary coupon
payments.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
MFHL is a core subsidiary of MGL, undertaking the group's
non-banking
activities. Its IDRs are aligned with those of MGL. MIFL is a
strategically
important subsidiary of MBL, providing finance to Macquarie
entities. Its IDRs
are notched once from those of MBL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
A weakening of the group's robust risk-management framework and
solid approach
to liquidity and capital would leave both MGL and MBL
susceptible to increased
market volatility, and would be likely to result in a downgrade
of the VRs and
IDRs of both entities. Serious reputational issues could also
result in negative
rating pressure. There is limited upside rating potential -
given the group's
specialised franchise outside Australia and the earnings
volatility inherent in
the market-oriented operations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of MGL and MBL are
sensitive to
any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of
Australian
authorities to provide timely support. No change to the
propensity of the
authorities to provide support appears imminent despite global
moves, although
Australia's membership of the G20 could mean some lessening of
support in the
medium term.
A change in the ability of the Australian authorities to provide
support, which
is likely to be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian
sovereign
(AAA/Stable), may also result in a downgrade of the Support
Ratings and Support
Rating Floors. Negative action on the Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
of MBL will not have a direct impact on its IDRs, which are
currently driven by
its VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of MBL's subordinated debt and Tier 1 capital
securities are
sensitive to the same factors that influence its VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Any change in the propensity and/or ability of the respective
parents to provide
support to MFHL and MIFL is likely to result in changes to each
entity's IDRs
and Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '5;
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'.
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A';
- Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)';
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1';
- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Macquarie bank exchangeable capital securities (XS0763122909):
affirmed at
'BB+'.
Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Limited (MFHL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010010
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.