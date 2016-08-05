(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc
(AA-/Stable/F1+) has
executed well on cutting costs as well as reducing
non-profitable, capital
intensive activities, says Fitch Ratings. The bank will return
USD2.5bn in
capital to shareholders via a share buyback as it struggles to
re-invest the
proceeds from the sale of its operations in Brazil, given the
outlook for muted
growth and the ongoing reduction of risk-weighted assets (RWA).
This follows a
trend of steadily declining capital contributions over the last
six quarters
mainly due to greater payouts.
HSBC's pre-tax profit in 2Q16 was USD5.4bn, broadly similar to
that in 1Q16,
when adjusted for significant items including USD1.1bn in lower
fair-value gains
on own debt, USD0.6bn of disposal gains and the USD2.2bn in
non-recurring
goodwill writedowns, legal charges and costs associated with the
implementation
of its refined strategy. Hong Kong continued to account for the
largest share of
adjusted profit before tax at 40% in 2Q16, followed by the rest
of Asia-Pacific
with 30%. The UK's contribution dropped to 11% in 2Q16 from 16%
a quarter
earlier while North America's share was stable at 6%.
The outlook for revenue growth remains dim and HSBC expects that
it will not be
able to meet its ROE target of 10% by 2017 (1H16: 7.4%) if
current operating
conditions persist. In particular, growth from the bank's
international
franchise has been trailing GDP growth, its US businesses will
continue to
underperform and fail to meet their 2017 targets, and HSBC's
revenues from
Chinese yuan internationalisation remain well behind budget. Its
business model
in the US is geared towards supporting its global franchise as
only 20% of
revenues with US clients are booked in the US and 80% outside.
Financial metrics remain in line with the ratings, as the bank
controls costs
stringently and benefits from diversification across geographies
and business
lines as well as from reliable transaction banking revenue. This
revenue
accounted for USD7.7bn, or 26%, of the group total in 1H16, a 1%
fall from 1H15.
HSBC's total revenue decline in 2Q16 was 1.9pp slower than cost
cuts. The bank
moved towards its targeted reduction of the cost base to
USD7.3bn per quarter by
end-2017, with a quarterly run rate of USD7.5bn in 1H16,
excluding the bank levy
and Brazil operations.
HSBC's ratings are sensitive to its financial performance,
including its ability
to generate capital and expand its international franchise, and
ongoing
underperformance in key subsidiaries.
HSBC has held firm to its measured risk appetite and reduced
growth for its
pivot to Asia, which Fitch views positively. Its concentrations
remain
manageable: its China exposure remained unchanged at USD143bn at
end-June 2016
and the same was true for other concentrations, including
exposure to
commodities.
Management expects a regulatory end-point common equity Tier 1
ratio to improve
to 12.6% after the sale of its Brazil operations and the share
buyback
(end-2015: 11.9%). HSBC's reliable profit generation and
expected relief from
further RWA reductions allow it to return capital. Fitch's
assessment of a
potential substantial share buyback financed through an expected
dividend from
its US entities in 2017 will take into account HSBC's capital
flexibility,
growth strategy and earnings capacity at that time. The bank's
Fitch Core
Capital ratio is estimated to be above 13% after the Brazil sale
and the share
buyback compared with 12.5% at end-2015.
We expect HSBC to meet its RWA reduction target of USD281bn by
end-2017, which
would give it the flexibility to redeploy capital when market
conditions
improve. RWA initiatives contributed USD33bn to an overall 3%
RWA decline during
2Q16, or by 7% post the disposal of its Brazil unit. Growth -
particularly in
the US, the UK and Mexico - drove a modest USD3bn increase
(1Q16: USD16bn
increase) in RWA, and credit quality downgrades increased RWA by
USD6bn (1Q:
USD9bn).
HSBC's loan-impairment charges and other credit-risk provisions
are not
excessive relative to its overall book at an un-annualised 23bp
of gross loans
in 1H16, or 16bp excluding the Brazil unit. Its USD2.4bn
impairment charges
(2015: USD3.7bn) include allowances for mainly commodity-related
Global Banking
and Markets loans in North America and Australia, certain Retail
Banking and
Wealth Management (RBWM) loans in the UK, Commercial Banking
(CMB) cases in
Spain, both RBWM and CMB in Brazil and also RBWM loans in
Mexico.
Impairments will, in our view, continue to weigh on HSBC's
profitability, and
highlight the persistent revenue headwinds that HSBC faces from
lower
cross-border trade, subdued wealth management activities and
retail brokerage,
sluggish markets-related activity, and costs associated with
maintaining high
liquidity. Implementing total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC)
requirements
continues to present a further challenge to HSBC's
profitability. The bank
issued USD18.6bn in TLAC securities from its holding company in
1H16, which it
will invest across its operating subsidiaries.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 203530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.