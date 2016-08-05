(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Senkadagala Finance PLC's (SFC: BBB+(lka)/Stable) issue of senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR3bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka) '. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 June 2016, and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The amount has been increased to LKR3bn from LKR2bn. The debentures will have tenors of two to four years and carry fixed and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and the company plans to use the proceeds to fund loan growth, diversify its funding mix and reduce structural maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's National Long-Term Rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of SFC. SFC's rating reflects the satisfactory credit profile that it has maintained through economic cycles, its relatively strong franchise amongst finance companies in Sri Lanka and access to longer-term institutional funding. These are counterbalanced by its deposit franchise and capitalisation, which are weaker than higher-rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with SFC's National Long-Term Rating. SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset quality weakens, leading to a significant decline in capitalisation or excessive asset encumbrance. An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon maintenance of stronger capitalisation and a more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to expand in a better controlled manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Kanishka De Silva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.