(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Senkadagala Finance PLC's
(SFC: BBB+(lka)/Stable) issue of senior unsecured redeemable
debentures of up to
LKR3bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka) '.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
13 June 2016,
and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The amount has been increased to LKR3bn from LKR2bn.
The debentures will have tenors of two to four years and carry
fixed and
floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange
and the company plans to use the proceeds to fund loan growth,
diversify its
funding mix and reduce structural maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's
National Long-Term
Rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations of SFC.
SFC's rating reflects the satisfactory credit profile that it
has maintained
through economic cycles, its relatively strong franchise amongst
finance
companies in Sri Lanka and access to longer-term institutional
funding. These
are counterbalanced by its deposit franchise and capitalisation,
which are
weaker than higher-rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
SFC's National
Long-Term Rating.
SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset quality weakens,
leading to a
significant decline in capitalisation or excessive asset
encumbrance. An upgrade
of SFC's rating is contingent upon maintenance of stronger
capitalisation and a
more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to
expand in a better
controlled manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
