(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) Asset Manager Rating (AMR). It has also affirmed the Fund Quality Ratings (FQR) of seven funds managed by Yapi Kredi. At the same time, Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on the entities below. The full list of rating actions is as follows: -Yapi Kredi's AMR affirmed at "Highest Standards (tur)" and withdrawn -Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund's FQR affirmed at "Strong" and withdrawn -Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund's FQR affirmed at "Strong" and withdrawn -Yapi Kredi Bank Fixed Income Private Banking Variable Growth Fund's FQR affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn -Yapi Kredi Invest Long-Term Fixed Income Bonds and Bills Fund's FQR affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn -Allianz Yasam Ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund's FQR affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn -Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group Pension Fund's FQR affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn -Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund's FQR affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations of the FQRs reflect the stability in the investment processes and resources supporting the respective funds over the last 12 months. They also take into consideration Yapi Kredi's profile as a large, established asset manager. The performance of the funds has been consistent with the affirmed ratings. The affirmation of the AMR reflects the stability of Yapi Kredi's franchise, staffing, control environment, as well as the company's operational and IT platform. Fitch remains committed to Turkish issuers and will continue to provide comprehensive ratings coverage for Turkish issuers across all sectors. However, for commercial reasons it will no longer provide AMRs or FQRs in Turkey. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contacts: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 7530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014) here Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here