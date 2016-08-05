(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi
Portfoy Yonetimi
A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) Asset Manager Rating (AMR). It has also
affirmed the Fund
Quality Ratings (FQR) of seven funds managed by Yapi Kredi.
At the same time, Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for
commercial
reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage on the entities below.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
-Yapi Kredi's AMR affirmed at "Highest Standards (tur)" and
withdrawn
-Yapi Kredi Invest Koc Group Affiliates Equity Fund's FQR
affirmed at "Strong"
and withdrawn
-Yapi Kredi Bank Equity Fund's FQR affirmed at "Strong" and
withdrawn
-Yapi Kredi Bank Fixed Income Private Banking Variable Growth
Fund's FQR
affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn
-Yapi Kredi Invest Long-Term Fixed Income Bonds and Bills Fund's
FQR affirmed at
"Good" and withdrawn
-Allianz Yasam Ve Emeklilik First Managed Group Pension Fund's
FQR affirmed at
"Good" and withdrawn
-Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Government Debt Instrument Group
Pension Fund's FQR
affirmed at "Good" and withdrawn
-Allianz Yasam ve Emeklilik Managed Pension Fund's FQR affirmed
at "Good" and
withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of the FQRs reflect the stability in the
investment processes
and resources supporting the respective funds over the last 12
months. They also
take into consideration Yapi Kredi's profile as a large,
established asset
manager. The performance of the funds has been consistent with
the affirmed
ratings.
The affirmation of the AMR reflects the stability of Yapi
Kredi's franchise,
staffing, control environment, as well as the company's
operational and IT
platform.
Fitch remains committed to Turkish issuers and will continue to
provide
comprehensive ratings coverage for Turkish issuers across all
sectors. However,
for commercial reasons it will no longer provide AMRs or FQRs in
Turkey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.