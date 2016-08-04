(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of two South African and
two Namibian
corporates. The agency has also taken action on the National
Long-Term Ratings
of four South African and two Namibian corporates rated on the
South African
National Scale, following a recalibration of the scale.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of South Africa's
and Namibia's
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. These
actions were driven by
a change in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria. For more details
see 'Fitch
Applies Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings' dated 22
July 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com.
For each issuer's Key Rating Drivers, Rating Sensitivities and
Key Assumptions
see the recent rating action commentaries (RACs), referenced
below.
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable.
National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Local currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd's ratings are equalised with those of the
company's South
African sovereign parent and the downgrade follows the downgrade
of the South
African sovereign. Following the recalibration of the South
African National
Scale the issuer's National Ratings have been affirmed.
See 'Fitch Downgrades Eskom SOC to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated
11 December 2015
at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
MTN Group Limited
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited guaranteed bond rating upgraded to
'AA(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'
See 'Fitch Downgrades MTN to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 10
December 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
The upgrade of MTN Group Limited's National Long Term Rating
reflects the
recalibration of Fitch's South African National Scale following
the downgrade of
the sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
Namibia Water Corporation
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable.
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Senior unsecured local currency rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
National senior unsecured long- term rating affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)'
See 'Fitch Rates NamWater's NAD200m Senior Unsecured Bonds at
'BBB' 12 May 2015
at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
Namibia Water Corporation's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is
equalised with that
of its Namibian sovereign parent and today's action follows the
downgrade on the
sovereign. Following the recalibration of the South African
National Scale the
issuer's National Ratings have been affirmed.
Naspers Limited
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A+(zaf)' from 'A-(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'B'
Myriad International Holdings BV senior unsecured rating
unaffected at 'BB+'
The upgrade of Naspers Limited's National Long Term Rating
reflects the
recalibration of Fitch's South African National Scale following
the downgrade of
the sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
See 'Fitch Affirms Naspers at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable' dated 16
May 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
Telecom Namibia Limited
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(zaf)' from
'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Telecom Namibia Limited is rated two notches below its Namibian
sovereign parent
and today's actions follow the downgrade of the sovereign and
the recalibration
of the National Rating scale for Namibia.
See 'Fitch Affirms Telecom Namibia at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable'
dated 25 September
2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
Transnet SOC Ltd.
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured local currency Rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
National senior unsecured long term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
State-owned Transnet SOC Ltd is rated on a stand-alone basis and
its Long-Term
Local Currency IDR is constrained by the rating South African
sovereign parent.
As a result, today's rating action follows the downgrade of the
sovereign.
Following the recalibration of the South African National Scale
the issuer's
National Ratings have been affirmed.
See 'Fitch Downgrades Transnet SOC to BBB-; Outlook Stable'
dated 11 December
2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
LIQUIDITY
See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above.
Contact:
Principal Analysts
Richard Barrow (Eskom SOC Ltd., Namibia Water Corporation,
Telecom Namibia
Limited, Transnet SOC Limited)
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Damien Chew (MTN Group Limited, Naspers Limited)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Supervisory Analysts
Richard Barrow (MTN Group Limited)
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Yeshvir Singh (Eskom SOC Ltd. Namibia Water Corporation, Naspers
Limited,
Telecom Namibia Limited, Transnet SOC Limited)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1810
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Please see the
relevant RAC for
each issuer referenced above
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009962
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.