(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
Bosphorus
Finance Limited's (Bosphorus) series 2012-B, 2012-C, 2012-D,
2015-A, 2015-B,
2015-C and 2015-D, to Negative from Stable while affirming their
ratings at
'A-'.
Bosphorus is a securitisation of diversified payment rights
(DPRs) originated by
Finansbank A.S. (Finansbank; BBB/Stable/F3). DPRs are payment
orders processed
by banks mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and
services,
capital flows and personal remittances. Bosphorus has purchased
all present and
future DPRs denominated in dollar, euro and pound from
Finansbank, financed
through issued notes that are secured on the DPRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Finansbank's
Long-Term Local
Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' Outlook Stable
(for more details see Fitch Takes Action on 15 Turkish Banks
Following Sovereign
Criteria Change, dated 28 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Outlook of the outstanding notes have been revised to
Negative due to the
small cushion of DPR flows protecting the debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR)
ratio compared with other programmes. However, Fitch has applied
a two-notch
uplift from the LTLC IDR based on our going concern assessment
(GCA) score on
Finansbank, which remains unchanged at GC2.
The GC2 score indicates Finansbank's importance to the Turkish
banking system as
the eighth-largest bank in Turkey and also the parental support
from Qatar
National Bank (QNB; AA-/Stable/F1+). Finansbank had
unconsolidated assets of
USD30.9bn at March-2016, representing about 3.9% of the system's
total deposits
and assets, according to the Banks Association of Turkey.
Fitch has applied a two-notch uplift on Bosphorus's ratings over
Finansbank's
LTLC IDR of 'BBB'. The notching uplift is supported by the
stability, strength
and diversification of the DPR flows, size of the total
outstanding notes
relative to Finansbank's overall indebtedness and DSCR.
The Fitch calculated monthly DSCR, excluding all Turkish flows,
at 24x as of
end-May 2016. Fitch tested the sustainability of coverage under
various
scenarios, including FX- and interest-rate stresses and a
reduction in
remittances at a given time. The flows are healthy and the DSCR
is adequately
above coverage-related trigger levels set out in the transaction
documents.
However, the programme is susceptible to further decline in
flows due to the low
DSCR ratio relative to other DPR programmes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The most significant variables affecting the transactions'
ratings are the
credit quality of the bank, the impact of the parent on the
bank's LTLC IDR, the
GCA score, and coverage. A change in any of these variables will
be analysed for
their impact on the transaction's ratings.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the DPR programme. There were
no findings that
were material to this analysis. Fitch has neither requested any
third party
assessment of the information about DPR flows nor conducted a
review of
origination files because there is no existing asset portfolio
to assess in
future flow transactions.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Investor reports and information provided by Finansbank A.S.
as at 11 July
2016
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Oliver Faizallah
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1603
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Andreas Wilgen
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1171
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 18 Jul
2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009967
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.