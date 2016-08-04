(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook Bosphorus Finance Limited's (Bosphorus) series 2012-B, 2012-C, 2012-D, 2015-A, 2015-B, 2015-C and 2015-D, to Negative from Stable while affirming their ratings at 'A-'. Bosphorus is a securitisation of diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by Finansbank A.S. (Finansbank; BBB/Stable/F3). DPRs are payment orders processed by banks mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and services, capital flows and personal remittances. Bosphorus has purchased all present and future DPRs denominated in dollar, euro and pound from Finansbank, financed through issued notes that are secured on the DPRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Finansbank's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' Outlook Stable (for more details see Fitch Takes Action on 15 Turkish Banks Following Sovereign Criteria Change, dated 28 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). The Outlook of the outstanding notes have been revised to Negative due to the small cushion of DPR flows protecting the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) ratio compared with other programmes. However, Fitch has applied a two-notch uplift from the LTLC IDR based on our going concern assessment (GCA) score on Finansbank, which remains unchanged at GC2. The GC2 score indicates Finansbank's importance to the Turkish banking system as the eighth-largest bank in Turkey and also the parental support from Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/Stable/F1+). Finansbank had unconsolidated assets of USD30.9bn at March-2016, representing about 3.9% of the system's total deposits and assets, according to the Banks Association of Turkey. Fitch has applied a two-notch uplift on Bosphorus's ratings over Finansbank's LTLC IDR of 'BBB'. The notching uplift is supported by the stability, strength and diversification of the DPR flows, size of the total outstanding notes relative to Finansbank's overall indebtedness and DSCR. The Fitch calculated monthly DSCR, excluding all Turkish flows, at 24x as of end-May 2016. Fitch tested the sustainability of coverage under various scenarios, including FX- and interest-rate stresses and a reduction in remittances at a given time. The flows are healthy and the DSCR is adequately above coverage-related trigger levels set out in the transaction documents. However, the programme is susceptible to further decline in flows due to the low DSCR ratio relative to other DPR programmes. RATING SENSITIVITIES The most significant variables affecting the transactions' ratings are the credit quality of the bank, the impact of the parent on the bank's LTLC IDR, the GCA score, and coverage. A change in any of these variables will be analysed for their impact on the transaction's ratings. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the DPR programme. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has neither requested any third party assessment of the information about DPR flows nor conducted a review of origination files because there is no existing asset portfolio to assess in future flow transactions. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. - Investor reports and information provided by Finansbank A.S. as at 11 July 2016 Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Oliver Faizallah Analyst +44 20 3530 1603 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Andreas Wilgen Managing Director +44 20 3530 1171 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009967 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.