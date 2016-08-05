(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Standard Chartered's announcement on 3
August that it
expects to take longer to achieve its targeted return on equity
(ROE) levels due
to slowing global growth is not surprising and the delays are
already captured
in the Negative Outlook assigned to the bank's 'A+' rating, says
Fitch Ratings.
However, further delays in implementing its strategic plan could
slow the chance
of revising the bank's ratings outlook to stable.
Results for 1H16 show a return to modest profitability but a ROE
of 2.1% falls
well below targets - 8% for 2018 and 10% by 2020 - announced by
management in
November 2015 when the new strategic plan was launched.
Management highlights
external factors, such as low rates, slow growth in key markets
and weaker
global trade volumes, as being key drivers of sluggish 2016
results. But , in
our opinion, internal factors such as implementing the
organisational changes
and having added new management could also play a part. The plan
may have been
over ambitious at the outset.
The size of the planned restructuring - USD100bn, equivalent to
one-third of
risk weighted assets (RWA) - and the targeted performance goals
look
increasingly high in the context of a competitive landscape and
a slowing
operating environment in Asia. That said, operating income has
stabilised and
was up by 3% in 2Q16 compared with 1Q16. Loan growth, up 3% in
2Q16, will be an
area to watch as the bank applies tighter risk tolerance.
We think that winding down Standard Chartered's legacy loans
could take longer
because the task is complex. This could weigh on profits because
the unreserved
portion of the legacy book is a high USD4.2bn and the
liquidation portfolio
still holds USD7.3bn of loans of which 93% are non-performing.
The bank has
offloaded less than 10% of risky loans out of a total USD8bn
portfolio earmarked
for liquidation and management says they expect to exit the
majority of
positions by end-2017. In our opinion, conditions for offloading
higher risk
assets are unlikely to become easier.
Cutting costs is far easier than boosting revenues and about
half of the total
planned USD2.9bn cuts have already been implemented, generating
13% savings
year-on-year. But income across all units contracted during the
year to end-June
2016. This is a key concern because building up capital through
retained
earnings is an important rating driver. Boosting the
profitability of
relationships with key corporate, institutional and commercial
customers is a
core objective. Thirty per cent of identified low-return client
relationships
out of a total USD50bn pool have been addressed but tough market
conditions
influence client activity meaning that managing relationships
towards the
targeted returns becomes a more difficult task.
Reducing overheads at the Korean operation has helped to achieve
breakeven but
sustainable profitability is a challenge. No solution has yet
been reached to
consolidate the Indonesian operation into a single presence; in
our opinion,
this reflects lack of alternatives and the lengthy discussions
with Indonesian
authorities. Indonesia has proved to be a difficult market for
foreign banks.
Standard Chartered has exited cash equities and equity
derivatives businesses.
Additional exits, totalling USD0.6bn out of USD5bn of identified
RWAs for
disposal, were achieved but in our view these are small and
bring only gradual
benefits to the bank.
The stock of non-performing loans (NPL) is stable at USD12.8bn
but NPLs are
rising in the group's corporate and institutional banking
portfolios, which
include the largest exposures and where concentrations can
expose the group to
unexpected losses. Overall asset quality is weak relative to the
bank's rating
level. NPLs represented 4.8% of total loans at end-June 2016 and
only 53% of
these are reserved. China exposure has performed well to date
but a 12% exposure
increase in the first six months of this year means it is now
USD56bn,
equivalent to 1.2x group capital at end-June 2016. The increase
is mostly to
banks as Standard Chartered places liquidity with them. Other
concentrations
include exposures to commodities and India, respectively at
USD37bn and USD33bn.
The common equity tier 1 capital ratio has improved reaching
13.1% at end-June
2016, in line with our expectations and our rating. This is a
consolidated ratio
and we are increasingly looking at capital fungibility and
capital allocation
for banking groups that have material subsidiaries in multiple
jurisdictions.
Standard Chartered's key subsidiaries are well capitalised and
our ratings
factor this in. Pressure on the group's flexibility to
redistribute capital,
triggered by weak internal capital generation for example, could
be negative for
the ratings.
