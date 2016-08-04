(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) The Bank of England's (BoE) decision
to cut rates,
expand its bond buying and set up a new funding scheme for
lenders is a
proactive policy response to the EU referendum. But it is only
likely to
cushion, rather than fully offset, the shock to UK growth that
June's Brexit
vote will cause, Fitch Ratings says.
The balance sheet expansion goes beyond our expectations and
includes innovative
measures to mitigate potential unintended consequences of policy
easing.
The BoE cut the base rate to 0.25% from 0.5% - the first change
in over seven
years. It will expand UK government bond purchases by GBP60bn,
and will purchase
up to GBP10bn of UK corporate bonds. The BoE also announced a
new Term Funding
Scheme (TFS) aimed at ensuring the base-rate cut is passed
through to borrowers.
We incorporated lower rates into our post-EU referendum update
of our UK
macro-economic forecasts, cutting our end-2016 policy rate
forecast to 0.25%
from 0.75%.
The BoE had already reduced the counter cyclical capital buffer
for UK banks.
Combined with a rate cut and increased quantitative easing, such
measures
forestall the risk of a significant tightening in credit
conditions that would
compound the impact of the Brexit vote.
But they will not outweigh the impact on investment as firms
reduce capital
spending due to sharply heightened uncertainty surrounding the
UK's future
international trading arrangements outside the EU and related
political and
regulatory uncertainty. We expect investment to be 15% lower by
2018 relative to
our May forecast.
The referendum will take a significant toll on the economy
despite sterling's
fall potentially supporting exports. This is reflected in our
latest growth
forecasts of 1.7% in 2016 (down from 1.9% in May) and 0.9% in
2017 and 2018
(from 2.0%). The BoE's assessment suggests sizeable concerns
about the near-term
outlook as a number of survey-based indicators have deteriorated
dramatically.
They are now forecasting 0.8% GDP growth in 2017, down from 2.3%
in the May
Inflation Report.
The BoE's purchases of corporate bonds may boost investor
appetite for
higher-yielding instruments, but UK corporates have little need
to raise
significant new debt. Slightly lower funding costs will be less
of a factor for
corporate credit profiles than weak growth and sterling
depreciation.
The BoE is cognisant of the potential consequences of very low
interest rates on
the financial sector. The TFS will enable eligible institutions
to borrow
central bank reserves at close to the Bank Rate. Funding costs
will be lowest
for banks that maintain or expand net lending.
This reduces the risk that the rate cut further squeezes margins
at UK banks as
they face additional pressure on revenues from a contraction in
investment and
slowdown in consumer spending. Nevertheless, while restating his
opposition to
negative interest rates, BoE Governor Carney emphasised that
there was scope to
increase all of today's measures.
Building societies and banks whose business models rely heavily
on net interest
income and where liquidity buffers are held largely as cash at
the BoE are most
exposed to lower-for-longer rates. Their net interest margins
are generally
highly correlated to base rates, and given their low-risk,
low-yield model,
lower spreads could affect profitability.
The effect on insurers will depend on whether longer-dated bond
yields continue
falling. UK non-life insurers may feel the most direct impact
because they tend
to invest in shorter-duration bonds, and their asset portfolios
are reinvested
relatively quickly into prevailing yields. This would lower
investment income,
putting pressure on earnings and potentially driving higher
premiums, but
insurers would balance this against potential loss of market
share.
UK life insurers' balance sheets are less exposed to interest
rates or bond
yields, because the duration of their assets and liabilities are
closely
matched. Lower rates and yields could further reduce demand for
annuities, but
could modestly help demand for unit-linked or with-profits
products given the
low rates on bank savings.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
