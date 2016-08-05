(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 23 Turkish
Financial Institutions'
National Ratings Following Recalibratihere
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Long-Term
Ratings of 23 Turkish financial institutions, following its
recalibration of the
Turkish National Ratings Scale. The recalibration of the Turkish
National
Ratings Scale follows the recent downgrade of Turkey's Long-term
Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of
the application
of criteria changes to Turkey's ratings (see 'Fitch Applies
Criteria Changes to
Turkey's Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above. The entities' other ratings are
unaffected following
the National Scale recalibration.
The affirmation of the 23 entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
their credit profiles relative to others in the Turkish market
have not changed
significantly following the downgrade of the sovereign's
Long-term Local
Currency IDR. Fitch reviewed the National Ratings of those
Turkish financial
institutions whose Local Currency IDRs could map to different
ranges of National
Ratings following the National scale recalibration. The National
Ratings of
other Turkish financial institutions are unaffected by the
review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities see our most
recent rating
action commentaries on each issuer, referenced below:
The National Long-Term Ratings of state-owned commercial banks
T.C. Ziraat
Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., and Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.
have been affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See
'Fitch Affirms Three
Turkish State-Owned Commercial Banks 'BBB-'' dated 15 October
2015 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
The National Long-Term Ratings of development banks Turkiye
Kalkinma Bankasi,
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi, and Turkiye Ihracat Kredi
Bankasi have been
affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms
Turkey's
Development Banks at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 15 October
2015 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
The National Long-Term Rating of Turkey's central clearing
counterparty Istanbul
Takas ve Saklama Bankasi A.S. has been affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'
with a Stable
Outlook. See 'Fitch Rates Turkish Clearing House Takasbank
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable' dated 13 April 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full
rating rationale
and disclosures.
The National Long-Term Ratings of Akbank T.A.S., Turkiye Is
Bankasi A.S. and
BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. have been affirmed at
'AA+(tur)' with
a Stable Outlook.
See 'Fitch Affirms 4 Large Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' dated
10 June 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures
on Akbank and
IsBank.
See 'Fitch Affirms 6 Small Turkish Banks' dated 12 February 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures
on BankPozitif.
The National Long-Term rating of Denizbank A.S. has been
affirmed at 'AA(tur)'
with a Stable Outlook. See 'Fitch Affirms 3 Turkish
Foreign-Owned Banks;
Finansbank Remains on Positive Watch' dated 17 March 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
The National Long-Term Ratings of Sekerbank T.A.S., Fibabanka
A.S. (Fiba) and
Arap ve Turk Bankasi (ATB) have been affirmed at 'A+(tur)'. The
Outlook on
Sekerbank's National Long-Term rating is Negative. The Outlook
is Stable on Fiba
and ATB.
See 'Fitch Affirms 6 Small Turkish Banks' dated 12 February 2016
at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures
on Sekerbank.
See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Fibabanka 'BB-'; Outlook Stable' dated
23 May 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures
on Fiba,.
See 'Fitch Affirms Arap Turk at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 12
January 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures
on ATB.
The National Long-Term Ratings of Is Finansal Kiralama (Is
Leasing), Is
Faktoring A.S., Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler, Ak Finansal Kiralama
(Ak Leasing),
and Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler (Ak Investment) have been
affirmed at AA+(tur)'
with a Stable Outlook, mirroring the rating actions on their
respective parents.
See 'Fitch Affirms 4 Large Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' dated
10 June 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures.
The National Long-Term Rating of Deniz Finansal Kiralama (Deniz
Leasing) has
been affirmed at 'AA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook, mirroring the
rating action on
its parent. See 'Fitch Affirms 3 Turkish Foreign-Owned Banks;
Finansbank Remains
on Positive Watch' dated 17 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com
for full rating
rationale and disclosures.
The National Long-Tterm Ratings of Kapital Faktoring A.S.,
Destek Faktoring A.S.
and Tacirler Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Tacirler Investment)
have been
affirmed at 'A+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook.
See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Kapital Faktoring 'A+(tur)'; Outlook
Stable' dated 17
March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures on
Kapital Faktoring.
See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Destek Faktoring 'A+(tur)'; Outlook
Stable' dated 10
June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and
disclosures on
Destek Faktoring.
See 'Fitch Rates Turkey's Tacirler Investment 'A+(tur)'; Outlook
Stable' dated
10 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale
and disclosures
Tacirler Investment.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Please see the relevant rating action commentaries for each
issuer referenced
above.
Contact:
Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information is
included in the
attached Rating Action Report.
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.