LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed US and
European food
retailer Ahold Delhaize NV's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB' following the completion of the merger
of Royal Ahold
NV (Ahold) and Delhaize Group SA (Delhaize) at the end of July
2016. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating reflects the combined group's improved market
position and scale with
2015 pro-forma revenues of EUR62.6bn and EBIT of EUR2.2bn,
trading from nearly
6,500 stores in 11 countries. It will be the fifth-largest food
retail group in
the US with strong representation on the East Coast and
well-respected local
brands, while remaining a market leader in the Netherlands and
Belgium. The
merger is a defensive move, but it puts the enlarged group in a
stronger
position to survive in a competitive and consolidating food
retail environment
in the US and Europe. This underpins the Stable Outlook.
The group has received regulatory clearance from the US Federal
Trade Commission
(FTC) and the relevant Dutch and Belgian authorities. The FTC
clearance was
given further to the merged group's US subsidiaries agreeing to
dispose of 81
stores in a limited number of locations in which the two US
subsidiaries both
operate. These stores represented around only 3% of
Ahold-Delhaize's 2015 US
revenue. The EUR500m of cost savings identified should also give
the group some
flexibility on pricing, capex or debt reduction. We believe the
merger will
entail moderate integration risks, particularly in the US where
two large
operations will have to be integrated, although we believe this
should be
manageable.
The merger was funded entirely by a share issue of new Ahold
Delhaize shares and
no new debt. Consequently, leverage will remain stable compared
with Ahold on a
standalone basis, and we estimate funds from operations (FFO)
lease adjusted net
leverage of around 2.9x-3.0x post-merger, comfortable for the
'BBB' relative to
sector rated peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Affirmation on Merger
The affirmation at 'BBB' reflects Ahold Delhaize's stronger
business risk
profile relative to each of Royal Ahold N.V. and Delhaize Group
on a standalone
basis. The new combined Ahold Delhaize will benefit from greater
scale and
diversification in its activities in the US and Europe.
Management has announced
EUR500m synergies, which Fitch believes are achievable (even
though we
conservatively assume up to EUR400m in our rating case
forecasts) and should
enable it to better withstand strong competition in its core
markets.
Moreover Fitch forecasts no significant deterioration in
financial metrics from
Ahold's current levels as a result of the merger due to the
all-share nature of
the transaction. This also supports our affirmation of the IDR
and senior
unsecured rating.
Greater Scale
Ahold Delhaize will have enhanced scale with a turnover of over
EUR66bn and
6,500 stores in Europe and the US. The combined group will be
the fifth-largest
food retailer in the US and enjoy slightly better geographical
diversification
with operations in 11 countries. A strong market position and
scale places Ahold
Delhaize strongly in the 'BBB' rating category. It will also
have critical size
in the US, which should lead to some improved purchasing power.
The group should
also eventually benefit from a more cost-efficient distribution
network in its
US operations.
Stronger US Presence
The combination of Ahold and Delhaize in the US is beneficial
from a credit
perspective in a retail market characterised by consumers' shift
to online sales
and fierce competition leading to deflation and consolidation,
as seen in the
tie-ups between Safeway and Albertsons, and Roundy's and the
Kroger Company
(BBB/Stable). The success of the merger will depend on their
ability to
integrate their US operations, which accounted for a large
proportion (68%) of
combined operating profit in 2015.
Business Transformation, Operating Margin
Ahold's EBIT margin erosion stopped in 2015 and stabilised at
3.8%, above the
average for other European food retailers. The announced cost
savings should
cover most of the investments initiated by management (such as
online
development and better product offering) after the merger in
2016 and 2017 to
adapt Ahold Delhaize to the new realities in its core markets.
Fitch also considers management's cost savings target of EUR500m
as realistic
while improved purchasing should underpin operating margins in a
challenging
environment, thereby avoiding any meaningful margin sacrifices.
Cost savings are
likely to continue being reinvested, while low like-for-like
sales growth in
stores and fast-growing online sales are likely to enable only
limited benefits
from operating leverage. As a result we expect the merger to
slightly enhance
profitability over the medium term, with EBIT margin up to
4.0%-4.1% by 2019.
Healthy Free Cash Flow
Fitch expects Ahold Delhaize to keep on generating strong free
cash flow (FCF)
over FY16-FY19 through improving operating margins, averaging
1.4% of sales per
year, with only small bolt-on acquisitions in the next three
years as the two
entities integrate. This also reflects Fitch's forecast of
controlled capex
growing to around 2.5% of revenues by 2017 and remaining stable
thereafter.
Financial Flexibility, Leverage
Fitch expects the enlarged group's financial structure and
flexibility to remain
consistent with a 'BBB' financial profile, with estimated
adjusted FFO net
leverage around 3.0x at end-FY16 and a solid financial
flexibility particularly
given the group's well staggered debt maturity profile. This is
aligned with the
group's commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating,
which further
underpins the affirmation.
In the absence of any unforeseen extraordinary shareholder
distributions, our
forecast of leverage trending below 3.0x beyond 2017 remains
strong for the
'BBB' IDR. Moreover strong post-merger cash flow generation in
2016 should also
negate the EUR1bn special dividend paid during 1H16 by Ahold to
its own
shareholders before the merger date. While the merged company
has made no
announcement in respect of possible future special dividend
payments, depending
on their size, this may limit financial headroom.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Low single-digit organic sales growth in both the European and
US operations.
- Up to EUR400m of sustainable cost savings to be progressively
realised in the
three years following merger completion partly reinvested in the
business.
- Slight EBIT margin contraction in FY16 to 3.6% (FY15: 3.7% pro
forma the
merger), back to around 4% by end-2018 as synergies are
progressively achieved.
- FCF margin averaging between 1.0% and 1.6% in the four years
following merger
completion, partly tempered by expected capex, and restructuring
costs.
- EUR400m one-off restructuring/ integration costs spread
between 2016 and 2017.
- EUR1bn capital return to Ahold shareholders in 1H16 and a
moderate increase in
dividend payouts in 2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive like for like sales growth in core markets leading to
sustained gains
in market shares, combined with steady EBIT margin and a
successful integration
in the US and Holland/Belgium, which represent the core of the
group's sales and
profits.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x.
- FCF margin of at least 2% on a sustained basis.
- Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage sustainably below 3.0x.
Negative Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBIT margin falling consistently below 3.5%, due to intense
competition in
core markets or linked to any meaningful disruption created
during the
integration process.
- FFO fixed charge cover falling below 2.5x.
- Neutral or mildly negative FCF.
- Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage trending towards 4.0x driven
by either
sustained operating underperformance or a more aggressive
financial policy
post-merger.
LIQUIDITY
As of 1 August 2016 we estimate Ahold Delhaize benefited from an
undrawn
committed credit facility of EUR1.0bn due 2021 and Fitch's
estimated available
unrestricted cash in excess of EUR2bn. The group's debt maturity
profile is also
comfortable with limited debt maturities within the next four
years given an
average pro forma debt maturity between eight and nine years at
end-2015.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Leases: Fitch adjusts pro-forma merged group debt amount by
adding 8x of
yearly operating lease expense to long-term assets (estimated at
around
EUR10,094m in 2016).
- Cash: Fitch adjusts reported cash in 2015 by deducting EUR384m
for cash in
escrow accounts, cash held for re-insurance purposes and for
average
peak-to-trough working capital purposes. This is estimated at
EUR560m in FY16
pro-forma for Ahold Delhaize.
