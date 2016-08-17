(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch: Russia Banks - Ample FC
Liquidity, Low
Refinancing Risks
Most Russian banks have ample foreign-currency (FC) liquidity.
The sector's FC
assets exceed liabilities and refinancing risks are low, Fitch
Ratings says.
Russian banks had a USD25bn net positive FC position at
end-March 2016. The
sector's USD112bn of external market debt does not give rise to
significant
refinancing risk, as the majority of this matures over the
medium to long term.
The sector holds liquid external assets of about USD40bn and can
access FC
liquidity domestically to support near-term repayments, for
example through the
central bank's FC repo facility.
We also believe the Russian sovereign, as a backstop liquidity
provider, would
help Russian banks, and, through them, corporates, to refinance
their external
obligations, unless further major shocks put significant
pressure on reserves.
Russian state-controlled banks and companies account for about
60% of external
market debt, strengthening our view that FC liquidity support
would be
available.
The Russian corporate sector has an aggregate short FC position,
which we
estimate at USD68bn at end-March 2016. Corporates had external
market borrowings
of USD122bn and external liquidity conservatively estimated at
USD30bn, which
was likely to have been concentrated among a small number of
entities. However,
most external corporate borrowers have sound credit profiles or
enjoy state
backing, and should be able to cover any refinancing gaps
through Russian banks.
Households are at least USD83bn long in FC judging by their net
placements in
domestic banks at end-1Q16. But households also hold billions in
'mattress
money' built up during the rouble devaluation in 2014. Deposit
dollarisation in
the banking sector is significant with about 25% of sector
retail deposits held
in FC. But this is moderate compared to other CIS markets and
the central bank
is making efforts to de-dollarise banks' balance sheets, for
example, by
increasing risk weights applicable to certain FC loans and
raising reserve
requirements on FC deposits.
The Russian sovereign holds a large buffer, with net external
assets reaching
USD402bn at end-March 2016. Sovereign FC liquidity, including
central bank
reserves (USD394bn at end-1H16), is still robust despite weak
oil prices and the
imposition of international sanctions. This liquidity has been
supported by the
continued current account surplus, as rouble devaluation has
restrained imports,
and by external debt repayments, which have been lower than
expected despite
sanctions.
Russia as a whole had USD457bn of FC non-equity external liquid
assets at
end-March. This comfortably covered by 1.8x market FC external
debt of USD260bn
owed to non-Russian counterparties. The latter is only a half of
Russian total
external debt, while the other half, comprising intercompany and
rouble-denominated liabilities, as well as Eurobonds held by
Russian entities,
is unlikely to result in a significant drain on the country's FC
assets.
Further details of Russian banks' FC liquidity positions are
contained in a
report, published today, and available by clicking on the link.
In addition to
banks, the report provides an analysis of the FC positions and
external
assets/liabilities of Russia's sovereign, corporates and
households.
