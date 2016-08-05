(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Compagnie Lombard
Odier SCmA's (Lombard Odier, formerly Compagnie Odier SCA) Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and Viability Rating
(VR) at 'aa-'.
Its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor have been affirmed
at '5' and 'No
Floor', respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
Lombard Odier is the unlimited liability holding company that
owns the main
operating entities of the Lombard Odier Group. The rating
actions are part of
Fitch's periodic review of Swiss private banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Fitch views Lombard Odier's strong franchise as one of
Switzerland's largest
independent private banks as one of two factors of higher
importance in
assessing the bank's IDR and VR. Its franchise is diversified
geographically
across Switzerland, European onshore markets and Asia. However,
as the bank
focuses on a limited number of key operating segments
(predominantly wealth
management) we view the upside for its VR as limited.
Lombard Odier focuses on offering long-term wealth planning
solutions to its
clients. The bulk of its resilient earnings are generated by its
wealth
management division, which we expect to have sufficient critical
scale to
withstand industry-wide cost and revenue pressures. At end-2015,
the group's
assets under management (AuM) stood at CHF132bn, excluding
double counting. The
group also benefits from its technology and banking services
division, which
provides selected banking peers with access to Lombard Odier's
IT platform and
capabilities. The group saw strong growth in administered assets
last year,
reaching CHF59bn at end-2015.
The investment management division is not a major contributor to
the group's
profitability, but it complements the private banking offering
and we expect it
to develop its franchise, which is historically rooted in
selected strengths,
including convertibles.
We also view the group's low risk appetite as being of higher
importance, which
we expect it to maintain over the medium term. As a private
bank, on-balance
sheet credit exposures are limited and relate to an investment
portfolio of
highly liquid securities, largely sovereign and supranational
debt, and to
Lombard lending. The latter relates to lending to private
banking clients
collateralised by securities portfolios, and while it has seen
strong growth
(24% yoy to CHF2.6bn at end-2015), it remains small overall.
While further
controlled growth in Lombard lending is likely, as the bank
seeks to offset
margin pressure amid low interest rates, we expect risk controls
and
underwriting standards to remain strong.
Given its private banking focus and as for most of its peers, we
continue to
view operational risk as a key risk for Lombard Odier, despite
the settlement
and non-prosecution agreement reached with the US Department of
Justice as part
of the Swiss bank programme. The investigation was settled in
December 2015 and
resulted in a USD99.8m fine for Lombard Odier.
While this fine had already been fully provisioned for, it
removed a
considerable source of uncertainty for the group. Nonetheless,
we expect
operational risk controls to be strengthened as part of ongoing
investments in
data reporting systems ahead of the implementation of automatic
exchange of
information.
Market risk is low and well-controlled. The group's equity
securities in the
trading portfolio relate to the certificates business, which
provides private
banking clients with equity-linked securities, whose market risk
is fully borne
by the client.
Management has been stable, with strong succession planning in
place. The bank
is owned and managed by six partners, who have been successful
in implementing
the group's long-term strategy. However, this structure has
resulted in some
weaknesses in transparency and corporate governance.
Performance remains strong and stable although it is burdened by
a high cost
base, reflecting high personnel expenses for the industry, and
the bank, and
also non-recurring legal costs in 2015. Delivering on cost
savings will be an
important driver of profitability, given the group's high
cost/income ratio and
pressure from a greater proportion of operating expenses
relative to revenues
denominated in a strong CHF. Resilient net commission income
helped sustain a 4%
yoy increase in group revenues to CHF1.1bn in 2015, as did
disciplined
management of net interest income in a negative rate
environment.
We view Lombard Odier's capitalisation as sound, as regulatory
capital consisted
exclusively of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and covered a
fairly high
25.7% of risk-weighted assets at end-2015, providing the group
with a solid
buffer of around CHF535m over minimum regulatory requirements.
This partly
mitigates the group's small capital base in absolute terms, as
CET1 capital
stood at CHF1bn at end-2015. We expect the group to maintain
strong capital
ratios, but judge that its current capitalisation leaves some
room for
reinvestment or bolt-on acquisitions. The large proportion of
liquid, mainly
short-term assets supports the group's strong liquidity profile.
The ratings factor in the absence of holding company double
leverage and the
strong fungibility of capital and liquidity across the group's
operating
entities, subject to regulatory limits. Our assessment of double
leverage also
takes into account the absence of external debt and the
resulting low likelihood
of cash flow mismatches.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Lombard Odier's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
our view that
support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied on,
primarily because of the
group's low systemic importance. The group caters to an affluent
international
client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in
Switzerland. Should
Lombard Odier require extraordinary support, we expect it to be
provided from
the partners' private wealth, but such support is not factored
into our ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the group will
implement its
cost reduction programme successfully and that its conservative
risk appetite
and strong capitalisation will remain unchanged.
A failure to improve operating efficiency would put pressure on
the group's
ratings as would structural deterioration in the group's
performance, which
could arise from a loss of franchise.
A material increase in risk appetite, which could be indicated
by significant
investments in less creditworthy securities, or rapid loan
growth, or
significant changes in underwriting standards, would also put
pressure on
Lombard Odier's ratings.
Given the relevance of operational risks for private banks and
despite the
resolution of the largest legal case to date for the group, any
outsized
operational or litigation loss that durably dents capitalisation
without
credible plans to restore it swiftly would also result in a
rating review. While
we expect Lombard Odier to grow prudently and maintain sound
capital ratios, a
material acquisition that would introduce execution risks or
weaken
capitalisation could lead to a downgrade.
As the ratings are assigned to the holding company, they are
also sensitive to
the build-up of double leverage at the holding company or
changes to the
fungibility of capital within the group.
Given Lombard Odier's high ratings relative to peers and
challenges facing the
sector, upside remains limited.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Lombard Odier's Support Rating and an upward
revision of the
Support Rating Floor is unlikely, given the group's low systemic
importance.
