(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Revenue growth was challenging at
Societe Generale
(SG; A/Stable/a) in 2Q16, says Fitch Ratings. However, lower
impairment charges
across most divisions and a broadly unchanged cost base yoy
helped mitigate the
yoy fall in the core divisions' operating pre-tax profit
(excluding the
corporate centre), which decreased by 12% yoy to EUR1.8bn. The
group revised
down its guidance for its full-year so-called cost of risk,
which includes loan
and securities impairment charges and litigation provisions, to
below 50bp of
gross loans for the full-year 2016, against a previously
communicated range of
between 50bp and 55bp.
Excluding corporate centre revenues, which include seasonal
treasury results and
non-recurring revenue, the group's core businesses generated
EUR6.4bn revenues
in 2Q16, 4% lower yoy and dragged down by a 10% yoy fall in
Global Banking and
Investor Solutions (GBIS), which had an extraordinarily strong
2Q15. Reported
net income increased 8% yoy to EUR1.5bn, benefiting from a
EUR662m capital gain
on Visa disposal. Excluding revaluation of own debt, DVA and the
Visa capital
gains, net income was down 18% yoy to EUR938m, resulting in a
8.1% return on
equity for the quarter.
We expect domestic retail banking revenues to continue to be
challenged,
reflecting the persistent negative effect on net interest
margins of low
interest rates. In 2Q16, International Retail Banking and
Financial Services
(IBFS) was the largest contributor to operating pre-tax profit
with EUR662m (36%
of the group excluding the corporate centre).
Operating pre-tax profit in French retail banking fell 12% yoy
to EUR592m in
2Q16 as net revenues decreased by 2% yoy (excluding provisions
for home purchase
savings schemes), reflecting a 3% yoy decline in net interest
income, which
continued to be negatively impacted by lower deposit margins and
mortgage
renegotiations in 2015. These effects were partly offset by
higher service
commissions and marginally higher gross loan balances following
a qoq increase
in housing loan origination. Operating expenses rose by 3% yoy,
reflecting costs
associated with branch closures in 2016, predominantly for
smaller branches in
urban areas. SG expects its cost base in French retail banking
to remain broadly
unchanged yoy in 2016.
Revenue in GBIS was fairly resilient but 10% lower yoy due to a
strong 2Q15,
particularly in advisory and equities trading. As a result,
operating pre-tax
profit for the division fell by 34% to EUR576m as operating
expenses remained
broadly flat. Global Markets and Investor Services, which house
the group's
sales and trading operations, delivered resilient performances
in fixed income,
currencies and commodities and prime services. Loan impairment
charges fell qoq
in GBIS but remained fairly elevated at 29bp of gross loans in
2Q16, as the cost
of risk increased more than threefold yoy to EUR98m in financing
and advisory.
Following its previously communicated strategy, the group
intends to redeploy
capital resources into financing activities.
Asset and wealth management revenues were resilient and
benefited from the
integration of Kleinwort Benson, despite the adverse impact of
lower
transactional revenues and declining markets.
Revenue performance was more positive in IBFS (+4% yoy at
constant scope and
exchange rates), driven largely by financial services to
corporates, which
benefited from strong organic growth in vehicle fleets and the
acquisition of
the Parcours Group. Revenues in international retail banking
rose by 3% yoy at
constant scope and exchange rates, reflecting good performance
in Western
Europe, including consumer finance, but also Romania and Russia.
Insurance
revenues were 8% higher yoy (at constant scope and exchange
rates), partly
reflecting higher premiums on personal protection and
property/casualty
insurance.
SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio remained at the lower end
of GTUB peers
and was unchanged qoq at 11.1% at end-2Q16. The acquisitions of
Parcours and
Kleinwort Benson, along with RWA growth during the quarter, were
fully funded by
internal capital generation (after dividend accrual), leading to
a stable
capital position. The bank's Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio was
10bp lower qoq,
at 3.9% at end-2Q16, reflecting balance sheet expansion and
deposit inflows
following the UK's referendum on EU membership towards the end
of the quarter.
Part of the deterioration was therefore seasonal and we expect
the bank to
continue delivering on its target leverage ratio of between 4.0%
and 4.5%.
SG targets a CET1 ratio between 11.5% and 12.0% by end-2018 all
else being
equal. We expect the bank to deliver on its targets based on its
solid earnings
generation capacity. SG stated that it intends to publish its
Pillar 2
Requirement in December 2016 following the 2016 Supervisory
Review Evaluation
Process (SREP), which is relevant for the calculation trigger of
maximum
distributable amounts. SG's phase-in CET1 ratio remained
unchanged at 11.5% at
end-2Q16, 175bp above its 9.75% 2016 requirement. SG intends to
maintain a
buffer of 100bp to 150bp above its regulatory capital
requirements, but we
cannot exclude the possibility that this guidance may change
should SREP
requirements applicable to 2017 be materially different than for
2016.
SG's liquidity coverage ratio continued to increase to a high
152% average in
2Q16, reflecting the bank's efforts to increase liquidity
buffers in New York,
which also partly explains the shift in the composition of the
bank's liquid
asset buffer away from high quality liquid assets and towards
central bank
deposits. We expect the group to continue adapting to evolving
local liquidity
requirements.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
