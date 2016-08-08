(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 07 (Fitch) The recent issuance of the
first offshore
masala bonds by Indian companies could pave the way for a
broader opening and
development of the market, says Fitch Ratings. This will be
positive for the
better-quality issuers that are able to take advantage of
offshore capital
markets to diversify their funding sources without assuming
currency risk.
The inaugural offshore masala bonds issued by HDFC on 14 July
and NTPC on 4
August mark the first time Indian firms issued rupee-denominated
debt overseas.
HDFC raised INR30bn (USD449m) through its three-year bonds,
while NTPC raised
INR20bn by selling five-year "green" bonds, which Fitch rated
'BBB-(emr)', to
support renewable power projects. Both issues were
over-subscribed, attracting
40 and 60 international investors for HDFC and NTPC,
respectively.
The masala bond market is in its infancy, but the two recent
issues should
mitigate initial market concerns about liquidity. That India's
first corporate
masala bonds were issued by better-quality firms probably helped
support
investor demand and with their relatively attractive pricing.
The bond pricing
was surprisingly competitive relative to onshore funding
considering uncertainty
over liquidity and currency risks. We believe this could
encourage other Indian
issuers to go to the market.
India's forecast high growth relative to other emerging markets
over the next
several years should help to bolster global-investor interest in
the masala bond
market. The next test will be for issuers further down the
credit curve to try
tapping into this market. We believe it is likely only the
large, well-known and
better-quality issuers will tap that market in the near-term.
Foreign investors take currency risk when buying masala bonds;
the limited
offshore liquidity in rupee, cost and availability of hedging,
and investors'
view of exchange rate movements will affect pricing. As such,
the market's
development will remain especially subject to international
liquidity, foreign
investor sentiment, and global and domestic macroeconomic
conditions.
Fitch maintains that non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs)
could particularly
benefit from offshore rupee financing. NBFIs currently rely
heavily on domestic
banks for funding and are likely to be incentivized to issue
bonds, even for
slightly higher costs, to diversify funding sources. Electricity
utilities in
India with assets operating under a regulated return-on-invested
capital model,
such as NTPC and transmission utilities, are also likely
candidates.
