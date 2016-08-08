(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 07 (Fitch) The recent issuance of the first offshore masala bonds by Indian companies could pave the way for a broader opening and development of the market, says Fitch Ratings. This will be positive for the better-quality issuers that are able to take advantage of offshore capital markets to diversify their funding sources without assuming currency risk. The inaugural offshore masala bonds issued by HDFC on 14 July and NTPC on 4 August mark the first time Indian firms issued rupee-denominated debt overseas. HDFC raised INR30bn (USD449m) through its three-year bonds, while NTPC raised INR20bn by selling five-year "green" bonds, which Fitch rated 'BBB-(emr)', to support renewable power projects. Both issues were over-subscribed, attracting 40 and 60 international investors for HDFC and NTPC, respectively. The masala bond market is in its infancy, but the two recent issues should mitigate initial market concerns about liquidity. That India's first corporate masala bonds were issued by better-quality firms probably helped support investor demand and with their relatively attractive pricing. The bond pricing was surprisingly competitive relative to onshore funding considering uncertainty over liquidity and currency risks. We believe this could encourage other Indian issuers to go to the market. India's forecast high growth relative to other emerging markets over the next several years should help to bolster global-investor interest in the masala bond market. The next test will be for issuers further down the credit curve to try tapping into this market. We believe it is likely only the large, well-known and better-quality issuers will tap that market in the near-term. Foreign investors take currency risk when buying masala bonds; the limited offshore liquidity in rupee, cost and availability of hedging, and investors' view of exchange rate movements will affect pricing. As such, the market's development will remain especially subject to international liquidity, foreign investor sentiment, and global and domestic macroeconomic conditions. Fitch maintains that non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) could particularly benefit from offshore rupee financing. NBFIs currently rely heavily on domestic banks for funding and are likely to be incentivized to issue bonds, even for slightly higher costs, to diversify funding sources. Electricity utilities in India with assets operating under a regulated return-on-invested capital model, such as NTPC and transmission utilities, are also likely candidates. Contacts: Saswata Guha Director Financial Institutions +91 22 4000 1741 Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai, 400 051 Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director Corporates +65 6796 7223 Justin Patrie Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations - Leslie Tan Wai Lun Wan Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.