(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) The pronounced drop in
support for South
Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) in the
nationwide municipal
elections on 3 August increases the risk of more populist
government policies,
Fitch Ratings says. However, our base case remains broad policy
continuity.
According to early results, the ANC's share of the vote fell to
54.4%, from 62%
in the previous municipal elections, its worst showing since
1994. The share of
the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) rose to 26.2% from 24%,
and support for
the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stood at 7.9%, only
moderately above
the 6.4% in the 2014 national election (the EFF was founded in
2013).
The initial results also suggested that the ANC failed to obtain
an absolute
majority in four of the eight large metropolitan districts: Cape
Town (already
held by the DA), Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.
This suggests
that South African politics has become more competitive and
constitutes a
setback for the ANC.
Municipalities have no role in macroeconomic policy-making, but
such a blow to
the ANC's traditional predominance could have an impact on
policies, depending
on the political repercussions and the conclusions that ANC
leaders draw.
The results may weaken President Jacob Zuma's position inside
the ANC, because
the outcome may be attributed to a scandal about state funding
for the
refurbishment of his private residence and court decisions to
reinstate
corruption charges. However, Mr Zuma has built a strong network
of support in
the ANC's upper echelons, and there have been no clear signs
that a majority of
leaders could withdraw their support before the ANC conference
in December 2017
that will choose his successor as party president and
presumptive ANC candidate
for the South African presidency in 2019.
Moreover, there is a risk that the ANC turns to more populist
policies to
address rising voter dissatisfaction with perceived insufficient
improvements in
living conditions since the end of Apartheid. This could include
costly spending
measures that could require breaching expenditure ceilings or
redistributive
regulatory policies that might undermine economic growth.
Increased in-fighting within the ANC could divert political
energies from
policy-making, and we think it most likely that the national
government will
continue without major changes to policies. This would entail no
substantial
progress on structural reforms that could accelerate sluggish
trend growth, but
also no measures that could seriously threaten fiscal
sustainability. Reactions
to the dismissal of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in December
last year
underlined that there are political risks to departing from the
policy of debt
stabilisation. A more populist stance could alienate greater
numbers of black
middle-class voters, and the limited gains of the EFF, which
runs on a platform
of radical wealth redistribution, point to the limited
effectiveness of populist
political strategies.
We affirmed South Africa's 'BBB-'/Stable Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR in June.
A track record of improved growth, for example bolstered by
structural reforms,
could be positive for the rating, while failure of GDP growth to
recover
sustainably could be rating negative.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
