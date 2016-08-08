(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of JSC The State
Export-Import
Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of
Ukraine (Oschadbank)
at 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The banks' IDRs are driven by their standalone strength, as
reflected by their
'ccc' Viability Ratings (VRs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' 'CCC' Long-Term IDRs and 'ccc' VRs reflect weaknesses
in both banks'
credit profiles, in particular, high loan impairment, weak
pre-impairment
profitability and low capital ratios. As a result of this, both
banks will be
reliant on further solvency support should asset quality
continue to
deteriorate.
The ratings also consider the still difficult, albeit gradually
stabilising
operating environment, reasonable coverage of existing
non-performing loans
(NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) by loan impairment
reserves (LIR),
reduced near-term refinancing risks following both banks'
Eurobond
restructurings in 2015, stabilised deposit trends, underpinned
by the recent
stabilisation of the hryvnia, and solid liquidity cushions.
Both banks' standalone credit profiles are strongly linked with
that of the
sovereign due to their large exposure to sovereign debt and,
more generally, the
public sector, and the dependence of credit quality on the
authorities' ability
to support macroeconomic stability and public sector corporates.
At end-1Q16,
direct sovereign exposure (claims on the government and the
central bank)
relative to Fitch Core Capital (FCC) was 25.5x at Ukreximbank
and 5.6x at
Oschadbank. Loans issued to state-owned corporates contributed a
further 6.6x
FCC and 2x FCC, respectively.
Asset quality came under increased pressure in 2015-1Q16 due to
recession (GDP
dropped by 9.9% in 2015), currency depreciation (FX loans were
50% of the total
at Oschadbank at end-1Q16, and 78% at Ukreximbank) and the
unresolved conflict
in the east.
At end-1Q16, NPLs were reported at 39% of loans at Ukreximbank
and 47% at
Oshadbank, while total LIR provided reasonable NPL coverage
(100% at Ukreximbank
and 86% at Oschadbank). Restructured exposures are sizeable at
both banks (46%
at Ukreximbank; 26% at Oschadbank, of which 13% is represented
by state-owned
Naftogaz ('CCC'), with some of these being fairly high risk and
a potential
source of additional asset quality problems in the near term.
These are
provisioned at various levels, mainly reflecting the borrower
performance track
record post restructuring. Fitch expects only moderate economic
recovery in
Ukraine (we forecast GDP growth of 1% in 2016 with medium-term
growth of 2%),
which limits the potential for near-term improvements in asset
quality metrics
and constrains balance sheet growth and earnings generation.
However, Fitch
understands that additional provisioning requirements following
the regulator's
recent asset quality review should be moderate.
Loss absorption capacity is limited relative to the levels of
problem assets,
despite recent capital support provided by the authorities to
both banks. At
end-1Q16, Oschadbank had a regulatory capital adequacy ratio
(CAR) of 12.8%
(regulatory minimum: 10%), which allowed the bank to increase
its LIR by 3.7%
without breaching regulatory capital requirements. Ukreximbank
with its
regulatory CAR of 9.2% at end-1H16 had no capacity to absorb
additional losses
through equity and remained reliant on the sector-wide
regulatory forbearance
with respect to non-compliance with capital requirements.
Pre-impairment profit,
net of interest income accrued but not received in cash, was
negative at both
banks in 1Q16. Moderate equity injections in 2017, following the
asset quality
review, are possible, in Fitch's view.
Direct market risks remain high due to large short open currency
positions
(OCP), which expose the banks to revaluation losses in case of
hryvnia
depreciation. However, actual positions are smaller, when
adjusted for
USD-linked government bonds held by both banks and treated as
UAH assets for OCP
purposes.
At end-May, 2016, the banks' foreign currency liquidity
(comprising cash and
equivalents and short-term interbank placements) was comfortably
sufficient to
meet near-term wholesale funding maturities, although the
stability of the
banks' highly dollarised deposit funding (end-1Q16: 74% of the
total at
Ukreximbank and 47% at Oschadbank) is also key to maintaining FX
liquidity. FX
liquidity will start to be used in 2019, when the banks'
restructured Eurobonds
begin to amortise.
The presence of public sector corporates in the deposit bases
(end-1Q16: 48% of
client funds at Ukreximbank and 26% at Oschadbank) should result
in somewhat
greater predictability of client flows. Liquidity in local
currency is
comfortable and underpinned by large holdings of unpledged
government securities
eligible for refinancing with the National Bank of Ukraine (37%
of assets at
Ukreximbank and 26% at Oschadbank at end-1H16).
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the Support Rating Floors at 'No Floor' and
Support Ratings
at '5' reflects Fitch's view of the Ukrainian authorities' still
limited ability
to provide support to the banks, in particular in foreign
currency, in case of
need, as indicated by the sovereign's 'CCC' Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
However, the propensity to provide support to these two banks
remains high,
particularly in local currency. This view takes into account the
banks'
100%-state ownership, policy roles, high systemic importance,
and the track
record of capital support for the banks under different
governments.
SUBORDINATED DEBT - UKREXIMBANK
Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating has been affirmed at 'C',
the lowest
possible issue rating. The two-notch differential between the
bank's VR of 'ccc'
and the subordinated debt rating of 'C' reflects one notch for
incremental
non-performance risk (resulting from the flexibility to defer
coupons in certain
circumstances, for example if the bank reports negative net
income for a
quarter) and one notch for potentially weaker recoveries due to
the instrument's
subordination.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Both banks' low ratings reflect very high levels of credit risk.
The VRs could
be downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition further
undermines
capital positions without sufficient support being provided by
the authorities,
or if deposit outflows sharply erode the banks' liquidity, in
particular in
foreign currency. Further stabilisation of the sovereign's
credit profile and
the country's economic prospects would reduce risks to the
ratings.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRs could be upgraded and the SRFs revised upwards if Fitch
revises its view
of the authorities' ability to provide timely support to the
banks, in
particular, in foreign currency. However, this is unlikely in
the near term,
given the country's weak external finances.
SUBORDINATED DEBT - UKREXIMBANK
The rating could be upgraded in case of an upgrade of the bank's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at
'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at 'C'/Recovery
Rating 'RR5'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at
'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
