(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banca
Monte dei Paschi
di Siena SpA's (BMPS, B-/RWE/B/RWN, ccc/RWE) 'BBB' mortgage
covered bonds
(Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) on Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE).
The rating action follows the RWE that Fitch has placed on
BMPS's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on 4 August 2016 (see "Fitch Places
Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena on Rating Watch Evolving" available on
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch will resolve the RWE on BMPS's covered bonds following the
resolution of
the RWE on the bank's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE on BMPS's outstanding OBG directly reflects that on the
bank's IDR. The
current rating of the covered bonds has no cushion against a
downgrade of the
IDR: all else being equal, any upside or downside movement of
the issuer's IDR
will be reflected in the covered bonds rating.
The rating is based on BMPS's Long-Term IDR of 'B-', an
unchanged IDR uplift of
1 notch, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches
(moderate high
risk) and the 83% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 90% 'BBB'
breakeven AP
(corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of
11.1%).
The 83% AP publicly undertaken by BMPS in its payment report (as
of June 2016)
is adequate to support timely payments in a 'BB' tested rating
on a probability
of default (PD) basis and allows the covered bonds to reach a
three-notch
recovery uplift in a 'BBB' rating scenario where the covered
bonds are assumed
at default.
The 90% 'BBB' breakeven AP is driven by credit loss and cash
flow valuation,
both at 5.4% in a 'BBB' scenario. The 5.4% credit loss results
from a 'BBB'
weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency of 22.1% and a WA
recovery rate of
76.7%.
The 5.4% cash flow valuation is driven by the open interest rate
positions
between floating-rate assets and floating-rate liabilities of
around 24% in a
decreasing interest rate scenario (which is most stressful).
Sixty-six per cent
of the fixed-rate liabilities are hedged with external eligible
counterparties
and therefore the agency considered post-swap cash flows for the
hedged
liabilities. The asset disposal loss for this programme is 0% as
the programme
has a conditional pass-through structure (CPT) and no forced
sale of the assets
would be needed.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 notches is driven by what Fitch
assesses as moderate
high risk of the systemic alternative management component.
Despite the OBG's
CPT amortisation profile, the agency continues to apply its
"weak link" approach
among the components of the D-Cap; Fitch believes that the
removal of certain
guarantee enforcement events and a longer five-month test grace
period result in
a strong reliance on the issuer's ability to service payments
due on the OBG and
could pose risks to the timely enforcement of the cover pool as
a source of
payments.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 notch reflects the bail-in
exemption for fully
collateralised covered bonds and that BMPS is a large
institution so that
resolution by other means than liquidation is likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by 1 or more notches to 'CCC'
or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is
reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'BBB' breakeven level of 90%.
All else being equal, the 'BBB' rating would likely be upgraded
if the bank's
IDR is upgraded by 1 or more notches to 'B' or above, provided
that adequate
protection is in place to support the OBG rating above the 'BBB'
rating
scenario.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6,
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
