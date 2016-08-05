(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to AT&T
Inc.'s (AT&T; NYSE: T) senior unsecured exchange notes. AT&T
commenced an offer
to exchange up to 21 series of existing senior unsecured notes
previously issued
by AT&T and certain operating subsidiaries for new notes and
cash.
The first pool of nine series existing notes will be exchanged
for up to $2.5
billion principal amount of new notes due 2048, and the second
pool of 12
existing notes will be exchanged for up to $2.5 billion of new
notes due 2049.
For either maturity, if less than $500 million of new notes
would be issued,
then the respective tenders for the corresponding pool will be
cancelled and no
new notes issued.
AT&T's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A-'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Scale and Financial Flexibility: The 'A-' rating assigned
to AT&T is
underpinned by the company's diversified revenue mix, its
significant size and
economies of scale as the largest telecommunications operator in
the U.S., solid
free cash flow (FCF) following the DIRECTV acquisition, and
Fitch's expectation
that it will benefit from continued growth in wireless operating
cash flow.
Deleveraging Expected: AT&T intends to delever to a net leverage
target of 1.8x
and to dedicate FCF after dividends and any asset sale proceeds
to the reduction
of debt over the three-year period following the completion of
the DIRECTV
transaction in July 2015. This and other transactions caused
2015 pro forma net
core telecom leverage (which excludes securitized equipment
installment
receivable debt) to rise to approximately 2.3x from 1.8x at
year-end 2014. After
2015, Fitch believes core telecom leverage will gradually
decline, likely
reaching approximately 2x by the end of 2017, which in Fitch's
view is
appropriate for the 'A-' rating.
Broadcast TV Spectrum Auction: Potential spending in the FCC's
600 MHz TV
broadcast auction, which started in March 2016 or participation
in the Request
for Proposals (RFP) process for the FirstNet nationwide public
safety broadband
network, is not included in Fitch's assumptions and will be an
event driven
consideration.
DIRECTV Acquisition: AT&T completed its acquisition of DIRECTV
on July 24, 2015
for consideration of $47.1 billion. Consideration consisted of
$14.4 billion of
cash and equity of $32.7 billion, based on the value of AT&T's
stock. In
addition, DIRECTV had $15.9 billion in net debt for a total
transaction value of
$63 billion (about $4 billion less than when proposed due mainly
to $2.7 billion
less in net debt).
Spectrum Licenses Acquired: In 2015, debt levels also increased
due to the
acquisition of spectrum in the Federal Communications
Commission's (FCC) AWS-3
spectrum auction. AT&T paid approximately $18.2 billion to
acquire contiguous
10x10 MHz blocks of AWS-3 spectrum covering approximately 96% of
the U.S.
population. As this spectrum is deployed, it will increase
capacity to support
the rapid growth of data services on AT&T's mobile broadband
network.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Consolidated revenues rise in the low- to mid-teens in 2016
primarily due to
the full year effect of DIRECTV's results in operations.
Thereafter, Fitch
estimates revenue increases will be in the low-single digits
approximating
Fitch's estimates for GDP growth. EBITDA margins are forecast to
be in the low
30% range during the forecast period.
--Fitch has assumed there are no stock repurchases through
2018given the
company's near-term focus on debt reduction.
--In 2016, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $22 billion, slightly higher than the $20
billion spent in
2015 (total capital investment was $20.7 billion in 2015
inclusive of $700
million invested in Mexico under a vendor financing
arrangement). Included in
the $22 billion forecast is approximately $1 billion of
capitalized interest.
For the longer term, Fitch estimates capital spending will
approximate 15% of
service revenues.
For 2016, Fitch estimates FCF after dividends is expected to be
in the range of
$4 billion to $6 billion.
--Fitch's assumptions do not include potential spending in the
FCC's 600 MHz TV
broadcast auction or for potential spending on the FirstNet
nationwide public
safety broadband network, should AT&T be successful in winning
the contract.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely for
AT&T in the foreseeable future, given the leverage incurred
primarily through
the DIRECTV acquisition and spending on spectrum.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take a negative rating action
if operating
performance causes delevering to take place at a materially
slower than
anticipated pace, either alone or in combination with material
debt-financed
acquisitions. Discretionary management moves that cause leverage
to rise above
2.5x, such as another material acquisition or stock repurchases,
could lead to a
negative action in the absence of a strong commitment to
delever.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: At June 30, 2016 the company did not
have any drawings
on its revolving credit facility (RCF). AT&T entered into a new,
five-year $12
billion RCF in December 2015, replacing a $5 billion RCF due
2018 and a $3
billion RCF due 2017. The principal financial covenant for the
RCF requires net
debt-to-consolidated EBITDA, as defined, to be no more than
3.5x. At June 30,
2016, the company's reported cash and cash equivalents totalled
$7.2 billion of
which $600 million resides in foreign jurisdictions.
At June 30, 2016, reported total debt outstanding was
approximately $126.8
billion
Debt Maturities: Relative to the company's cash, RCF
availability, and modest
expected FCF, Fitch believes upcoming debt maturities are
manageable. In the
remainder of 2016, approximately $1.5 billion of long-term debt
matures. In
2017, approximately $9.5 billion of long-term debt matures,
including $1.8
billion of putable debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 28, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Securitized equipment installment receivables are not included
in core telecom
leverage and are included in off-balanced sheet debt.
