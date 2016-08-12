(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Asuransi Asei
Indonesia's (Asuransi Asei) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'AA-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Asuransi Asei's small market
franchise and
strong capitalisation, which is commensurate with its rating
profile. The rating
also reflects the company's record of manageable but volatile
underwriting
performance, its conservative investment approach and mitigation
of catastrophe
risks through reinsurance.
Asuransi Asei's market share of the industry's gross written
premiums was around
1.2% in 2015. Fitch considers the company's market size and
scale as small when
compared with some of the major domestic players and global
peers. The company
is a subsidiary of PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama (Persero),
which was originally
PT Asuransi Ekspor Indonesia (Persero) and subsequently became
PT Asei
Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero) (Asei Re) in 2014. Asuransi Asei
was created from
Asei Re's direct insurance business in October 2014.
The company's capitalisation of 169% in 2015, as measured by its
risk-based
capitalisation (RBC) ratio, is commensurate with its rating
category and above
the 120% minimum regulatory requirement. Asuransi Asei's
management has said the
group is committed to maintaining the company's RBC ratio at a
minimum of 145%.
Fitch expects the insurer to maintain a sufficient capital
buffer to support its
underwriting and investment risks.
The company's underwriting performance, as measured by its
combined ratio,
improved to 107.2% in 2015, from 155.4% in 2014. Nevertheless,
Fitch considers
this as weak compared with Fitch-rated non-life peers. The
company has said it
is tightening its underwriting practices with more selective
risk acceptance and
improving its operational expense efficiency in response.
Failure to maintain
stable operating performance could undermine Asuransi Asei's
ratings stability,
in view of its volatile underwriting results.
The company has more than 70% of its invested assets in cash and
equivalents and
fixed-income securities in 2015. Its exposure to
below-investment grade bonds
and risky assets, which include unaffiliated stocks, and
non-investment grade
bonds remains low compared with its adjusted equity and the
median ratio
guidelines for its rating category.
Asuransi Asei mitigates its catastrophe exposure through
surplus, quota share
and excess-of-loss reinsurance treaties. Fitch expects the
company to apply
prudent and timely monitoring and assessment of its catastrophe
risk exposure
and to maintain adequate reinsurance protection to keep its
probable maximum
loss after reinsurance coverage at a manageable level relative
to its
capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material
deterioration of Asuransi
Asei's standalone credit profile. This could include prolonged
poor operating
performance, with its combined ratio staying above 110% for an
extended period,
and weakening capitalisation, with its RBC ratio falling below
130% on a
sustained basis.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include Asuransi Asei's
ability to strengthen
its market franchise, improve its underwriting margin, with a
combined ratio
consistently lower than 90%, and enhance its capital position,
with its RBC
ratio staying above 200% on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ghaida Gunarti
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.