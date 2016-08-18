(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Rating has affirmed
Global Cloud
Xchange Limited's (GCX) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed GCX Limited's USD350m 7% senior
secured guaranteed
notes at 'BB+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. GCX Limited is a
wholly owned
subsidiary of GCX. The notes are secured by the assets and
equity interests of
GCX and its key subsidiaries and are guaranteed by GCX and its
key operating
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Ratings Headroom: Fitch believes GCX's FFO-adjusted net
leverage for the
year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) could deteriorate to around
4.0x (FY16: 3.7x)
due to lower cash generation amid industry overcapacity and
price erosion - the
level at which Fitch could consider negative rating action if
breached on a
sustained basis.
Our forecast factors in the sale of the company's US Ethernet
business, Yipes,
in 2HFY17, which would improve GCX's leverage if divested on a
timely basis.
Yipes made an EBITDA loss of USD14m and had USD17m of finance
lease debt in
FY16. We estimate FY17-FY18 leverage would be 0.3x-0.4x higher
if GCX fails to
sell the Yipes business.
Lower Recurring Revenue: We forecast FY17 FFO will decline to
around USD50m
(FY16: USD52m) due to lower recurring revenue and predominately
fixed cost-base.
We also forecast flat indefeasible right of usage sales at
around USD65m (FY16:
USD64m), of which USD25m was contracted in the first half;
typically the second
half is seasonally better.
Recurring revenue could decline due to price erosion and
customer churn in all
business segments, but especially in managed services and
internet protocol
leased circuit, due to the commoditised nature of these
segments. GCX's FY16
recurring revenue fell to USD362m (FY15: USD391m) after losing
some customers to
intense competition.
Chronic Industry Oversupply: The under-sea cable industry
remains oversupplied,
as bandwidth increases from commissioning of submarine cables by
"over-the-top"
operators and telecommunication companies continue to outpace
demand growth.
Furthermore, technological advancements continue to improve
capacity of existing
cables. Hence, bandwidth tariffs will continue declining over
the medium-term
despite increased demand.
Minimal FCF: Fitch forecasts GCX's FY17 FCF deficit of around
USD30m-35m, as
cash flow from operations will fall short of our assumed capex
of USD30m-35m and
dividend payments of USD15m. GCX has already paid out its
dividend in April
2016. Capex includes maintenance expenditure of USD25m and
USD5m-10m to expand
landing stations and points of presences. Capex could rise if
management decides
to expand its under-sea cable network or invest in Indian fibre
assets.
Indian Fibre Expansion: GCX plans to acquire Indian fibre assets
of USD90m in
FY17 in part-payment for providing access to its sea-cable
network to its
parent, Reliance Communications Limited (Rcom, BB-/Stable). The
remaining amount
owing from the USD134m agreement will be paid in cash. GCX is
currently waiting
for licence approval from Indian telecom authorities to start
offering fibre
services in India. We have not factored in additional EBITDA
from such expansion
in our forecasts. Rcom owes GCX around USD71m as at March 2016,
which will
increase to approximately USD110m by FY17. Rcom will pay for the
access in cash
from FY18 onwards.
Weak Linkages with Parent: We rate GCX's IDR based on its
standalone profile
under our Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology, due to weak
legal,
operational and strategic linkages with its parent. GCX's cash
flows are largely
ringfenced within the GCX group by restrictive dividend and
asset-sale covenants
in USD350m secured note documents. However, bond documents allow
GCX to pay
dividend as long as debt/EBITDA is below 3.75x (FY17 forecast:
3.2x) and
cash/interest is at least 2.25x (FY17 forecast: 2.5x).
Adequate Liquidity: GCX's cash balance of USD83m at end-March
2016, before
paying a USD15m dividend in April 2016, and annual cash EBITDA
of about USD78m
are sufficient to fund an annual interest expense of USD25m and
capital leases
of USD15m. The secured note of USD350m is due in 2019.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- indefeasible right of usage sales of about USD65m in FY17 and
USD60m in FY18
- revenue to decline by 6% in FY17 and 3% in FY18
- sale of the Yipes business in 2HFY17, which will provide
savings of about
USD14m at the EBITDA level for a full year
- negative working capital movement of USD32m-34m due to
non-payment of
receivable by Rcom waiting for Indian fibre asset transfer
- annual capex of about USD30m-35m, compared with management's
estimate of
maintenance capex of USD25m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained negative FCF generation
- a deterioration in the operating environment or evidence of
the parent
accessing cash from GCX and negatively affecting its credit
profile, with
FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x (FY17 forecast:
4.1x) on a sustained
basis
- FFO interest-charge coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained
basis (FY17
forecast: 2.9x).
Positive: Although an upgrade is not probable in the next 12-18
months, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- consistent generation of positive FCF
- a substantial increase in scale and absolute EBITDA generation
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action different
than the
original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
