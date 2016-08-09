(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
National
Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' to PT Indosat Tbk's (Indosat
Ooredoo: Long-Term
IDR BBB/National Rating AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR3,172bn senior
unsecured bonds and
IDR288bn sukuk ijarah issues.
The issues are launched from Indosat Ooredoo's IDR9trn bond
programme and
IDR1trn sukuk ijarah programme - affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 15
March 2016 - and
are consequently rated at the same level as the programmes.
Indosat Ooredoo will
use the issue proceeds to refinance its existing rupiah debt,
and to fund capex
and spectrum licence fees.
The sukuk rating is at the same level as Indosat Ooredoo's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AAA(idn)', given the sukuk's structure. This reflects
Fitch's view
that default of these unsecured obligations would reflect
default of the entity
in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions. The rating also
takes into
account the sukuk's structure and documentation, which includes
the following
features:
- Indosat Ooredoo's obligations under the documentation rank
pari passu with its
other unsecured obligations;
- Indosat Ooredoo's commitment to irrevocably purchase the
assets on maturity or
the declaration of event of default by the trustee;
- The price payable is the aggregate of the outstanding face
amount of the sukuk
plus any accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts;
- On any periodic distribution date, Indosat Ooredoo will pay
the sukuk holders
rental due under the lease agreement for the sukuk assets, which
is intended to
be sufficient to fund the periodic distribution amounts payable
by Indosat
Ooredoo.
The transaction will be governed by Indonesian law. Fitch does
not express an
opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under the
Indonesian law. However, Fitch considers Indosat Ooredoo's
intentions to support
its sukuk obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates
reflects the agency's
belief that Indosat Ooredoo would stand behind its obligations.
Furthermore, by
assigning ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued
under it, Fitch
does not express an opinion on the programme structure's
compliance with sharia
principles.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ooredoo's Support Drives Ratings: Indosat Ooredoo's IDRs are
underpinned by the
strong legal and strategic linkages with Ooredoo. Ooredoo's bond
and loan
documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant
subsidiaries,
including Indosat Ooredoo. The Indonesian telco is one of
Ooredoo's largest
subsidiaries, accounting for 23% and 27% of Ooredoo's 1Q16
revenue and EBITDA,
respectively. Its rebranding to "Indosat Ooredoo" underscores
the reputational
risk to the parent.
Standalone 'BB+': Indosat Ooredoo's standalone credit profile is
based on its
second-largest market position in Indonesia - with a 21% market
share of mobile
subscribers, operating EBITDAR margin of over 40%, and a
moderate net leverage.
We believe FFO-adjusted net leverage will improve to 2.0x-2.2x
in 2016 and 2017
(2015: 3.1x), as capex/revenue comes down to 26%-27% (2015:
27.5%) following the
completion of network modernisation.
Margin Dilution: Fitch expects the operating EBITDAR margin to
narrow to around
42% (2015: 44.8%) due to the larger mix of revenue from
lower-margin data
services, and royalty fees payable to Ooredoo. Our earnings
expectation reflects
our view of continued price discipline amongst Indonesian telcos
in 2016, with
telcos focusing on offering bigger data bundles for long-term
evolution (LTE)
services rather than competing on price. We forecast revenue to
grow in the
mid-single digits, driven by mobile data revenue.
Exposure to Rupiah Depreciation: Indosat Ooredoo is vulnerable
to depreciation
in the rupiah, as 21% - or USD351m - of its IDR22.1trn debt
excluding finance
leases were US dollar-denominated as of end-March 2016. The
proportion of US
dollar-denominated debt has fallen from 57% at end-March 2015,
and we see scope
for further reduction should plans for a tower sale materialise.
Indosat Ooredoo
has hedged 91% of its US dollar exposure through
foreign-currency forward swaps.
LIQUIDITY
Refinancing Needs: Fitch expects Indosat Ooredoo to partially
refinance its
short-term maturities of IDR7.8trn, given its unrestricted cash
balance of
IDR2.6trn as of end-March 2016. The company has IDR3.5trn in
undrawn credit
facilities, and has previously demonstrated reasonable
refinancing ability with
access to capital markets and local banks amid the implied
support from Ooredoo.
The average tenor of the debt is 2.9 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Indosat
Ooredoo include:
-Revenue to grow by the mid-single-digits in 2016-2017;
-Competition to stabilise as smaller telcos focus on
profitability;
-Operating EBITDAR margin of around 42% in 2016-2017;
-Annual cash capex/revenue ratio to fall to 26%-27% in 2016 and
2017;
-No major debt-funded M&A plans; and
-Dividend payments to resume in 2017 at 50% payout on normalised
net profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest
level on the
National Ratings scale, and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any weakening of the links between Indosat Ooredoo and
Ooredoo;
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained
basis.
