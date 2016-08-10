(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 09 (Fitch) Singapore banks' 2Q16 results
showed pressure on
profitability and asset quality, but credit profiles should
remain resilient
despite the weaker operating environment, says Fitch Ratings. We
believe the
banks have sufficiently strong loss-absorption buffers to
withstand rising,
cyclical global risks. Singapore banks enjoy steady funding and
liquidity
profiles and strong capitalisation.
We expect a modest increase in the NPL ratios for the three
local banking groups
- DBS Group Holdings (DBS, AA-/F1+/Stable), United Overseas Bank
Limited (UOB,
AA-/F1+/Stable) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC,
AA-/F1+/Stable). The
weighted-average NPL ratio for these three banks remained low at
1.23% at
end-June 2016, compared with 1.11% at end-March 2016 and 1.06%
at end-2015.
Moderate asset-quality stresses continued to emerge in the 2Q16
results. These
were more apparent at DBS which was more heavily exposed to
Swiber Holdings, an
oil and gas services provider that filed for creditor protection
in July. DBS
classified SGD651m (USD482m) of Swiber exposures as
non-performing in 2Q16, and
set aside reserves of SGD400m. The bank's total exposure to the
troubled group
stood at SGD721m at end-July (1.9% of common equity Tier 1 at
end-June 2016) and
DBS will classify the outstanding SGD70m exposure as an NPL in
3Q16. DBS's
management believes its provisions for Swiber are conservative,
and foresees
some write-back in the future. Fitch feels the bank's loan-loss
reserve policies
are generally sound.
UOB says it will classify its Swiber exposure as a NPL in 3Q16,
but the bank's
ultimate Swiber provisions might be low - given the high level
of collateral
held against these risks. OCBC has indicated that it has no
exposure to Swiber.
We expect the banking sector's oil and gas loans to remain
vulnerable amid weak
sector fundamentals. However, we believe the rated Singapore
banks are
positioned well to meet rising credit risks from stresses in the
sector because
capital buffers are strong and underwriting procedures are
disciplined.
According to the three rated Singapore banks, they had a
combined oil and gas
exposure of SGD51bn at end-June 2016, which represented 47% of
the banks'
combined equity at end-June 2016. Total exposure to the more
troubled support
services sector, which has been badly hit by falling demand,
amounted to SGD17bn
or 15% of the banks' combined equity. These latter exposures
mostly tend to be
secured.
We believe operating conditions are likely to remain challenging
in the near
term. Oil and gas-related NPLs - arising either through loan
restructuring or
other forms of stress - are likely to increase if crude oil
prices remain
depressed, while less efficient and more highly leveraged
borrowers will become
increasingly vulnerable the longer the current economy remains
lacklustre.
Nonetheless, we think the three local banks can face additional
macroeconomic
headwinds in light of their strong and liquid balance sheets,
sound lending
practices and adequate profitability. Loan-loss reserve cover
was reasonably
strong at a weighted average of 113.3% at end-June 2016.
The banks' fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratios range from
12.2% to 13.4%,
supported by adequate internal capital generation, slower
risk-weighted asset
growth and - for DBS and UOB - active scrip dividend schemes.
Our internal
stress tests show that Singapore banks' sound capital buffers
should enable them
to weather a significant deterioration in credit quality.
Funding and liquidity
positions are also sound. The average Singapore dollar liquidity
coverage ratio
(LCR) for the three banks was higher than 200% for 2Q16, and the
all-currency
LCR averaged 138%. The banks reported comfortable Singapore
dollar loan-deposit
ratios, ranging from 85% to 94% at end-June 2016.
