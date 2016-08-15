(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 15 (Fitch) Surging leverage ratios from
acquisition-related debt
contributed to deteriorating credit metrics for publicly traded
health insurers
in the first half of 2016, according to a new report from Fitch
Ratings.
"Higher leverage ratios for the health insurers Fitch tracks
combined with
declining revenue growth and declining interest coverage ratios
have weakened
the credit picture," said Mark Rouck, Senior Director, Fitch
Ratings.
Since July 2015, a combined $29.8 billion was issued for recent
health insurer
deals by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH, $14.4 billion issued in
July 2015 to fund
its acquisition of Catamaran Corp.); Aetna Inc. (AET, $13
billion issued in June
2016 to fund its planned acquisition of Humana Inc. ); and
Centene Corp.
(CNC, $2.4 billion issued in February 2016 to fund its
acquisition of Health Net
Inc. ). If AET's acquisition of HUM and Anthem Inc.'s
(ANTM) acquisition of
Cigna Corp. (CI) proceed to close, Fitch expects additional debt
issuance of a
combined $22 billion for the companies to further impact the
sector's credit
metrics.
Fitch has taken several negative rating actions in response to
these trends and
acquisitions including downgrading its ratings on HNT's senior
notes, revising
UNH's Rating Outlook to Negative, and placing AET's, ANTM's and
CI's ratings on
Negative Watch.
"It is uncertain whether the Aetna/Humana and Anthem/Cigna deals
will be
completed due to lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice. If
they do close,
Fitch expects that the companies will adopt deleveraging
strategies to reduce
debt-to-capital ratios in the next two years that include
foregoing refinancing
maturing debt and reducing share repurchases," added Rouck.
Adjusted for acquisitions, first-half 2016 aggregate EBITDA of
the eight health
insurers declined 1.6% to $18.7 billion compared with the
prior-year period.
Higher debt levels and modest declines in EBITDA resulted in
increases in
EBITDA-based and capital-based financial leverage ratios. At
June 30, 2016, the
aggregate debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios of the eight
insurers were
2.6x and 43%, respectively, compared with 1.7x and 35%,
respectively, at June
30, 2015.
Fitch's report "U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update"
can be found at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Brad Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3158
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
