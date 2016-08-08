(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) As auto sales near their peak, U.S. auto ABS appears poised to withstand challenges posed by increased competition and anticipated declines in wholesale vehicle values, according to the latest video in Fitch Ratings' Virtual Investor Series. Fitch expects annual US auto sales to peak at roughly 17.5 million in 2016 before falling back to around 17 million units in 2017 and beyond. "So far we are seeing encouraging signs of industry discipline as some manufacturers are pulling back on the production of poorer selling vehicles and adding capacity to produce hotter selling models," says Stephen Brown, Senior Director, U.S. Corporates. "But that dynamic could change quickly if competitive pressures intensify." Earlier this year, Fitch upgraded Ford to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and revised up GM's rating outlook to 'BBB-'/Positive from 'BBB-'/Stable, reflecting work done since the last downturn to improve balance sheets and pay down debt. In the longer term, ratings for both companies will be guided more by each company's underlying credit fundamentals and risk profile than by conditions in the global auto market. In US auto loan ABS, competitive pressures are leading lenders to offer loans with longer terms where 72 and 84 month loan terms are becoming the norm. Strong wholesale markets have helped to mitigate this risk. "Our expectation is that competition among lenders, particularly in the subprime space will continue to intensify over the coming year," according to ABS Managing Director John Bella. "With wholesale markets also expected to weaken this will inevitably lead to a decline in ABS performance metrics." With that said, Fitch maintains stable outlooks across the auto ABS sector as we expect that the transactions that we rate have sufficient protection to weather the anticipated downturn. Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series are available on Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'. here Contact: Stephen Brown Senior Director, U.S. Autos +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 John Bella Managing Director, Co-Head of U.S. ABS +1-212-908-0243 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.