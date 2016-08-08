(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) As auto sales near their peak, U.S.
auto ABS appears
poised to withstand challenges posed by increased competition
and anticipated
declines in wholesale vehicle values, according to the latest
video in Fitch
Ratings' Virtual Investor Series.
Fitch expects annual US auto sales to peak at roughly 17.5
million in 2016
before falling back to around 17 million units in 2017 and
beyond. "So far we
are seeing encouraging signs of industry discipline as some
manufacturers are
pulling back on the production of poorer selling vehicles and
adding capacity to
produce hotter selling models," says Stephen Brown, Senior
Director, U.S.
Corporates. "But that dynamic could change quickly if
competitive pressures
intensify."
Earlier this year, Fitch upgraded Ford to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and
revised up GM's
rating outlook to 'BBB-'/Positive from 'BBB-'/Stable, reflecting
work done since
the last downturn to improve balance sheets and pay down debt.
In the longer
term, ratings for both companies will be guided more by each
company's
underlying credit fundamentals and risk profile than by
conditions in the global
auto market.
In US auto loan ABS, competitive pressures are leading lenders
to offer loans
with longer terms where 72 and 84 month loan terms are becoming
the norm.
Strong wholesale markets have helped to mitigate this risk. "Our
expectation is
that competition among lenders, particularly in the subprime
space will continue
to intensify over the coming year," according to ABS Managing
Director John
Bella. "With wholesale markets also expected to weaken this will
inevitably lead
to a decline in ABS performance metrics."
With that said, Fitch maintains stable outlooks across the auto
ABS sector as we
expect that the transactions that we rate have sufficient
protection to weather
the anticipated downturn.
Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series
are available on
Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
here
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director, U.S. Autos
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
John Bella
Managing Director, Co-Head of U.S. ABS
+1-212-908-0243
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
