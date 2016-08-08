(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) The days of strong RevPAR growth and
occupancy rates
are over for U.S. hotels, which could impair loan performance
for CMBS as
interest rates rise, according to the latest video in Fitch
Ratings' Virtual
Investor Series.
While Fitch maintains a favorable outlook for the hotel sector,
demand has
peaked and several key hotel industry metrics could turn
negative by 2018.
'We're now at the top of the cycle looking down," says Stephen
Boyd, Senior
Director, U.S. Corporates. "The trajectory of the economy,
geopolitical shocks
and the U.S. dollar will be key factors in shaping the market
going forward.'
Most hotel brands will likely see occupancy rates fall this
year, with RevPAR
declines to follow in 2018. There may be differentiations among
the hotels REITs
depending on their market exposure.
With hotel now at the top of its current cycle, loans maturing
in 10 years will
do so in a higher interest rate environment, according to
Managing Director
Huxley Somerville. Additionally, rising construction levels are
an early warning
indicator that a peak in the cycle has arrived. Evidence of this
is in New York
City, which according to Somerville is now the worst performing
market in the
country with regard to RevPAR growth.
'Miami, Houston and Seattle also have hotel construction in
excess of 15% of
current supply so we're casting a wary eye on those markets as
well,' said
Somerville.
Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series
are available on
Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
here
