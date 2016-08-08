(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) While low interest rates have served
as a boon in
many respects for U.S. REITs, they have been unable to support a
sustained
recovery in private label RMBS, according to the latest video in
Fitch Ratings'
Virtual Investor Series.
Multifamily REITs have bypassed the secured lending market,
sticking with
unsecured debt because it has helped to enhance their financial
flexibility.
Most of the secured debt within the REIT housing space is being
accessed by
single family rental REITs, with over $13 billion in CMBS debt
issued since
2013. While low interest rates have benefitted corporate real
estate owners, the
story is more mixed for current renters.
What low interest rates mean over time, according to Managing
Director Steven
Marks, is that 'the marginal renter is probably going to become
a potential
homeowner.' Although low interest rates do improve
affordability, renters are
still limited to some degree by mortgage availability.
REITs are also tapping the RMBS market, with over one-third of
prime RMBS
issuance emanating from REITs, according to managing Director
Grant Bailey. But
the low interest rate environment has constrained investor
demand by reducing
yields and increasing prepayment risk. Over time, Bailey says
that REIT RMBS
issuers will likely expand the credit box in an effort to
generate additional
volume at more attractive spreads.
'Several REITs and other non-bank lenders have introduced
programs to reach a
broader spectrum of qualified borrowers and it's likely we see
meaningful growth
in that area over the next couple of years,' said Bailey.
Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series
are available on
Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
