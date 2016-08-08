(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Exposure to the retail sector poses
idiosyncratic
risk to U.S. CLO performance rather than widespread challenges,
according to the
latest video in Fitch Ratings' Virtual Investor Series.
Retail is the third largest sector represented in Fitch's CLO
database,
representing approximately 7.5% of assets on average. The
presence of loans from
challenged retailers like J.Crew and Tailored Brands (Men's
Wearhouse) remains a
concern, although not one that will significantly impact CLO
performance. The
retail outlook for brick and mortar stores is dimmer than the
outlook for
overall consumer retail spending for two reasons: a shift in
consumer spending
to e-commerce models vs. in-store sales and to services and
experiences vs.
products.
"Given the challenging backdrop, J. Crew and Tailored Brands are
among the
retailers either muddling along or donating market share," says
David Silverman,
Senior Director, U.S. Corporates.
Retail has joined both energy and metals/mining as sectors that
CLO investors
are most concerned over. Despite all the negative headlines in
recent months,
energy and metals/mining collectively only account for just over
4% of CLO
exposure. While retail exposure averages 7.5%, individual CLO
portfolio
exposures range between 2% and 15%. Retail loans also encompass
the second
largest amount of Fitch's Loans of Concern (behind energy).
Despite growing risks in these sectors, the risk of negative
rating migration
remains limited according to Managing Director Kevin Kendra.
Evidence of this
was in Fitch's most recent CLO portfolio review, in which it
affirmed all
ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series
are available on
Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
here
Contact:
David Silverman
Senior Director, U.S. Retail
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Kevin Kendra
Managing Director, Head of U.S. Structured Credit
+1-212-908-0760
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.