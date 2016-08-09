(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Boston Properties LP
(NYSE: BXP). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BXP's superior portfolio asset quality, management and capital
access support
the ratings. The ratings also reflect BXP's adequate liquidity
position that is
supported by its large unrestricted cash balance, retained free
cash flow, near
full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility
and its large
unencumbered pool of high-quality assets in markets with
excellent investment
and financing liquidity characteristics.
The company's moderately concentrated geographical footprint and
related
exposure to finance, legal and government and defense industry
tenants, which
currently have relatively soft operating fundamentals, balance
the ratings.
Execution and liquidity risks associated with the company's
development platform
are also perennial credit elements.
SUPERIOR ASSET QUALITY
BXP owns a high-quality portfolio of predominantly class 'A'
office properties
located in supply-constrained central business district (CBD)
markets. The
company's CBD properties are often leading properties in their
submarkets that
compete for the highest-profile tenants, and have historically
attracted
significant investor and lender interest. The latter enhances
BXP's contingent
liquidity profile, including during challenging property and
capital market
environments.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE AND COVERAGE
Fitch expects BXP's leverage to be in the mid 5x-low-6x range
through 2017,
which is strong for a 'BBB+' rated office REIT with BXP's large
size, superior
portfolio asset quality and excellent track record of capital
access and
financial discipline. BXP has opportunistically sold assets to
take advantage of
strong investor demand for core properties in high-barrier
markets and build
liquidity for its development platform, which has helped drive
the company's
leverage lower.
Fitch's ratings for BXP assume that it will continue to manage
leverage closer
to its 6.5x-7.0x target through-the-cycle despite the
projections of lower
leverage through the rating horizon. Fitch views a large,
opportunistic
acquisition or additions to the development pipeline as the most
likely causes
for the company's leverage to move higher, although Fitch has
not assumed them
in its rating case forecast. BXP's net debt-to-recurring
operating EBITDA for
the trailing 12 months (TTM) was 5.3x as of June 30, 2016, and
its annualized
second-quarter 2016 (2Q16) leverage was 5.4x.
Fitch does not calculate BXP's metrics on a look-through basis
for JVs. All of
the company's pro rata unconsolidated JV debt is nonrecourse to
BXP. Although
BXP has contributed equity to right-size mortgages at times, it
has also been
willing to offer deeds in lieu of foreclosure on assets where it
believes the
value of the assets is permanently impaired below the value of
the mortgage.
Fitch expects BXP's fixed-charge coverage will improve to the
mid-to-high 2.0x
range through 2017, aided by low-single-digit cash same store
net operating
income (SSNOI) growth, incremental NOI from new developments and
interest
savings from refinancing upcoming debt maturities. BXP's
fixed-charge coverage
was 2.4x for the TTM ended June 30, 2016. Fitch defines fixed
charge coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA, including recurring cash
distributions from joint
ventures, less straight line rents and maintenance capital
expenditures and
leasing costs, divided by interest incurred plus preferred
dividends.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
BXP maintains an adequate liquidity position. For the period
July 1, 2016 to
Dec. 31, 2017, the company's base case liquidity coverage ratio
is 0.5x (0.7x
pro forma for its $1 billion unsecured notes offering). BXP's
liquidity coverage
would improve to 0.9x (1.4x pro forma) assuming the company
refinances maturing
mortgages at 80% of current balances. Fitch defines liquidity
coverage as
sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the
company's
unsecured credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from
operating
activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (pro
rata debt
maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures, and
development costs).
Fitch-estimated development spending of roughly $850 million
(representing just
over half of its $1.6 billion of unfunded development
commitments at 2Q16)
through the rating horizon is the largest anticipated use of
capital in our
stressed liquidity analysis. BXP likely has some flexibility to
defer spending
if market conditions weaken unexpectedly and materially. The
company
demonstrated its willingness to stop development (when possible)
in response to
changing market conditions when it capped its 250 W. 55th Street
development at
grade level during the last downturn.
BXP paid out approximately 71% of its adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) as
dividends to common shareholders during 2Q16. The company has
historically kept
its pay-out ratio below 75% - a credit positive. BXP's policy is
to pay the
minimum 90% of taxable net income dividend required to maintain
REIT status. As
such, BXP retains approximately $180 million of cash flow per
annum that can be
used to meet its liquidity obligations including funding new
investments and
satisfying debt maturities.
EXCELLENT CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
BXP holds a large, high-quality pool of unencumbered assets with
well
above-average financeability and saleability characteristics. As
of June 30,
2016, BXP owned or had interests in 145 unencumbered assets that
generate
annualized cash NOI of approximately $1.189 billion, or 77.5% of
its
consolidated NOI. The company's unencumbered pool includes a
number of trophy
assets such as 399 Park Avenue and Times Square Tower in New
York, Embarcadero
Center One, Two, and Three in San Francisco, the Prudential
Center complex in
Boston (including three office towers, one of the most
productive retail centers
in the U.S., and a supermarket), and the Capital Gallery complex
in Washington,
D.C., among others.
BXP's unencumbered pool also benefited from the addition of the
John Hancock
Building in Boston when the mortgage encumbering the property
was legally
defeased in December 2015. The delivery and stabilization of
BXP's high-quality
development portfolio also will further bolster the company's
unencumbered
portfolio quality.
The company's unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt 3.2x
based on a direct
capitalization approach of unencumbered NOI using a stressed
7.5% capitalization
rate. Fitch views this level of coverage as strong for the
rating, and is one of
the highest coverages in Fitch's rated universe. BXP has
maintained UA/UD
coverage between 2.6x-4.0x since 2009.
ELEVATED 2017 DEBT MATURITIES
Fitch views BXP's debt ladder as reasonably well balanced and
manageable,
notwithstanding the unusually high (24% of its pro rata debt)
amount of debt
that matures during 2017. The company has historically been able
to go to market
with sizable unsecured notes offerings to refinance its debt
maturities, and
$2.1 billion of $2.4 billion in 2017 maturities consists of
mortgages which
Fitch expects can be easily refinanced with secured debt as
well.
The company's 2017 maturities are mostly secured property-level
mortgages and,
therefore pose limited risk to the corporate entities that Fitch
rates. The
majority ($1.3 billion; 54%) of its 2017 maturities relates to
the company's 767
5th Avenue (GM Building) consolidated JV that Fitch expects will
be refinanced
with secured mortgage debt. The superior asset quality and
conservative existing
leverage on the asset limit the refinance risk.
BXP has entered into a handful of forward-starting interest rate
swaps to lock
in interest rates for a portion of its planned refinancings of
the $750 million
mortgage loan at 599 Lexington Avenue in New York (matures on
March 1, 2017 and
can be prepaid without penalty beginning in September 2016), as
well as the $1.3
billion mortgage loan at 767 Fifth Avenue (matures on Oct. 7,
2017 but can be
prepaid without penalty beginning in June 2017). BXP also plans
on refinancing
its remaining maturing mortgage loans that are not being
targeted by its
interest rate swap strategy in late 2016 and early 2017. Fitch
expects the
company to monitor opportunities to accelerate these financings,
despite
associated prepayment penalties.
BXP proactively renegotiated and expanded its unsecured
revolving line of credit
in July 2013 - well ahead of the prior line's June 2014
expiration - partly to
ensure adequate liquidity to handle its large maturities in
2017. At that time,
BXP increased the capacity on its line to $1 billion from $750
million and
purposefully set the expiration date beyond its 2017 maturity
wall at July 2018.
The company also negotiated an expanded $500 million accordion
feature as a
potential source of additional contingent liquidity, up from
$250 million
previously.
TENANT INDUSTRY CONCENTRATION RISK
The company has a high proportion of financial, legal and
government-related
tenants in its portfolio. Tenants in these segments comprised
approximately 27%,
24% and 4% of gross rent, respectively, for a combined total of
55% as of June
30, 2016. Lower trading volumes and increased regulation are
causing companies
to delay leasing decisions and in many instances have reduced
space demand.
Legal tenants continue to optimize their space needs and are
often shrinking
their office footprints when leases expire. Finally, the U.S.
Government (BXP's
largest tenant at 4% of gross rent) and related government
contractors are
demanding less space due in large part to the impact of
sequestration,
particularly in the Washington D.C. metro area.
DEVELOPMENT RISK
Development is a key component of BXP's strategy and the company
has
historically allowed its pipeline of projects under construction
to become a
large percentage of its portfolio on both a relative and
absolute basis. For
example, the pipeline grew to 20.3% of total undepreciated book
assets in 2Q08,
with the unfunded portion representing 11% of total assets.
The total estimated investment of BXP's development pipeline was
$2.1 billion at
June 30, 2016, which represented 9.2% of total assets, with the
unfunded portion
comprising a smaller 5.3% of total assets. Fitch would view
cautiously a
pipeline that grows close to 20% of total assets or approaching
10% of remaining
funding, absent significant pre-leasing.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between BXP's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
fixed-charge coverage and
leverage will sustain at current levels over the next 12-24
months, but that the
company will target higher through-the-cycle leverage of roughly
6.5x to 7.0x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI is flat- to slightly down during 2016 and grows at a low
single-digit
rate during 2017;
--Development completions of $500 million and $400 million
during 2016 and 2017,
respectively;
--G&A growth of 2% per annum through 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not expect positive rating momentum, the
following factors
could result in an upgrade to BXP's ratings and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x for
several quarters
(leverage was 5.3x for the TTM ended June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 2.4x for the TTM ended June
30, 2016).
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative
momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining above
7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Boston Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Boston Properties, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton O. Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 2, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03
Dec 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
