CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, Wal-Mart
Stores, Inc.'s
(Walmart) definitive agreement to acquire e-commerce company
Jet.com, Inc. (Jet)
for approximately $3 billion plus $300 million of stock is
neutral to current
ratings but underscores the company's commitment to its
e-commerce strategy.
Walmart's 'AA/F1+' ratings reflect its substantial scale,
dominant market
position, and relatively stable financial leverage, even in
periods of soft
sales and margin pressure.
Jet is a fast-growing e-commerce company that has reached a $1
billion run-rate
of gross merchandise value (GMV), or the total sales dollar
value of merchandise
sold through an on-line market place, in its first year and
offers 12 million
stock keeping units (SKU). By contrast, Walmart's GMV for its
global e-commerce
business grew 7.5% during the latest quarter, down from the
high-teens in fiscal
2016. In addition, Jet's real-time pricing algorithm, which
incentivizes
consumers to buy more products in order to increase savings, has
enabled the
company to grow its customer base by more than 400,000 monthly.
With the acquisition, Walmart is acquiring new on-line
technology that should be
additive to what Walmart.com already has, positioning the
company to better
defend its market position and compete with Amazon as consumer
preference
towards on-line shopping increases. To date, Walmart's
e-commerce sales have
made only a modest contribution to comparable-store sales
growth. U.S. comps
increased 1% in fiscal 2016 (ended January) and 1% in the first
quarter ended
April 30, 2016 (1Q17) due to traffic growth. However,
e-commerce, for which
Walmart increased investments, had only a modest impact on comps
of 0.2% to
0.3%.
Fitch believes the transaction can be funded out of cash flow
from operations,
which increased $1.8 billion to $6.2 billion during 1Q17 due
mainly to
improvements in inventory-related working capital. However,
Fitch views the
transaction price as rich at 3x Jet's GMV given that it is a
startup and that,
for example, ebay Inc.'s, current enterprise value is less than
1x its 2015 GMV
of approximately $82 billion. Moreover, the acquisition is also
likely to be a
modest drag to Walmart's earnings (with over $34 billion of
EBITDA in 2015)
assuming that Jet, which was founded in 2014, is unprofitable.
Fitch expects Walmart's operating earnings to decline 9% this
year, after
falling 7% during the latest quarter and 9% last year as a
result of investments
in labor and e-commerce. However, Fitch projects total debt to
remain flat at
about $50 billion. Should traffic trends weaken or debt
increases materially to
fund investments and share repurchases under the company's $20
billion share
program expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2018, a
negative rating
action could occur.
For the LTM period ended April 30, 2016, total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR was 1.9x
and FCF totaled $10.7 billion. Fitch projects comps will
increase 1% in fiscal
2017 with total adjusted debt/EBITDAR and FCF of approximately
2.0x and at least
$8 billion, respectively.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is unlikely at this time,
given that the
rating is currently at the high end of the rating spectrum and
fully captures
the company's financial and qualitative strengths.
Negative Rating Action: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
persistently weak comp
store sales, higher than expected margin pressure, or adjusted
leverage
sustained above 2x due to debt-financed share buybacks and
acquisitions
concurrent with weak operating performance.
Fitch currently rates Walmart as follows:
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA';
--Bank credit facility at 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
