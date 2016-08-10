(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Community Health
Systems, Inc.'s (CHS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. The ratings apply to $15.6 billion of debt outstanding
at June 30, 2016.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Write-Down Reflects Operational Challenges: CHS acquired rival
hospital operator
Health Management Associates (HMA) in a 2014 deal that added
about $7 billion of
debt to CHS's capital structure. Since the close of the
transaction, growth in
EBITDA has been hampered by operational issues at the HMA
hospitals, and ongoing
government investigations and lawsuits. In second quarter 2016
(2Q16), CHS
recognized a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment charge; we believe
this reflects
lower earnings prospects for the company's hospitals than at the
time of the HMA
acquisition.
Restructuring Proceeds Reduce Debt: Progress towards
deleveraging has been slow
since the HMA acquisition; total debt/EBITDA is about 6.4x,
versus 5.2x prior to
it. So far in 2016, CHS has paid down about $1.5 billion of debt
with the
proceeds from the spin-off of Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)
and the sale of a
minority interest in several hospitals in Las Vegas. This was
the first
substantial debt repayment since the HMA acquisition. The
company plans to
divest another 12 hospitals before the end of 2016, and expects
to apply the
proceeds to debt reduction. Assuming the company executes on
these transactions
as planned, debt will be about $2.3 billion lower at the close
of 2016 versus
the January 2016 level, which is equal to about one-turn of
EBITDA.
More Profitable Hospital Portfolio: Fitch's $2.38 billion and
$2.26 billion
EBITDA forecast for CHS for 2016 and 2017, respectively,
reflects the loss of a
cumulative $380 million in EBITDA as a result of the company's
portfolio pruning
program. The largest portion of EBITDA divested was the 38
hospitals involved in
the QHC spin-off. That transaction, plus the sale of the 12
hospitals the
company plans to divest in late 2016, should result in a more
profitable
business profile, since the remaining group of hospitals are
higher margin and
are located in larger markets with better organic growth
potential.
Headwinds to Less Acute Volumes: CHS's legacy hospital portfolio
is exposed to
rural markets and therefore headwinds to lower acuity patient
volumes. Volume
trends in these markets are highly susceptible to weak
macro-economic conditions
and seasonal influences on flu and respiratory cases. Health
insurers and
government payors have been increasing scrutiny of short-stay
admissions and
preventable hospital readmissions. CHS has made some headway in
turning around
the company's hospital industry-lagging volume trends, but these
challenges have
proven difficult to overcome.
Repositioning Portfolio Should Help: Repositioning the portfolio
around larger,
faster growing markets should help CHS's organic volume growth
by reducing
exposure to these lesser acuity volumes. Much like CHS's peers
in larger
hospital markets, the company is shifting the investment focus
to building
comprehensive networks of inpatient and outpatient facilities in
order to
capture share in certain targeted markets. This is a strategy
that is aligned
with secular trends in healthcare delivery, and should benefit
the operating
profile. However, successful execution of this repositioning is
not without
challenges. Management in part attributed weak 2Q16 volume
performance to
distraction during the QHC spin, and the HMA hospitals
stubbornly lag the legacy
CHS hospitals in volume performance, although the gap has been
incrementally
closing.
Progress in Resolution of Legal Issues: CHS has been dealing
with government
investigations and lawsuits related to the issue of short-stay
hospital
admissions. CHS has made good progress in resolving the legal
issues facing the
legacy CHS hospitals, which did not involve financial fines
significant enough
to threaten financial flexibility and provided some comfort that
the scope of
the potential HMA fines or penalties will be similarly
manageable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CHS include:
--Top-line growth of negative 5.3% and negative 8.7% in 2016 and
2017,
respectively, reflects completed and planned hospital
divestitures. Underlying
same-hospital growth of 2%-3% is driven primarily by pricing.
--EBITDA before deduction of non-controlling interest of $2.38
billion and $2.26
billion in 2016 and 2017, respectively, assumes that operating
EBITDA margin
recovers about 50 bps by the end of 2017 versus the June 30,
2016 latest 12
months (LTM) level, mostly as the result of divesting less
profitable hospitals.
--FCF margin recovers to 1.4% in 2016 and 2.5% in 2017,
benefiting from lower
cash interest expense due to debt re-payment, and lower capital
intensity based
on management's projections for capital expenditures of about 4%
of revenues in
2016.
--The company divests another 12 hospitals in late 2016, raises
net proceeds of
$850 million and uses the cash to repay debt; thereafter, debt
levels are fairly
constant through the projection period assuming minimal cash
towards
acquisitions and share repurchases.
--Total debt/EBITDA is sustained between 6.0x and 6.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) considers CHS
maintaining
total debt/EBITDA at or below 6.5x, an operating EBITDA margin
of at least 12%
and an FCF margin of 1%-2%. A downgrade could result from
leverage sustained
above 6.5x and a breakeven FCF margin. Risks to the operating
outlook include
the inability of management to execute on operational
improvements necessary to
improve organic volume growth and profitability. This could be
evidenced by
difficultly completing the remaining planned divestitures and
associated debt
pay-down, negative growth in organic adjusted admissions, and/or
lack of
progress toward resolution of HMA's legal issues.]
LIQUIDITY
At June 30, 2016, sources of liquidity included $461 million of
cash on hand,
$935 million of available capacity on the senior secured credit
facility cash
flow revolver and LTM FCF of about $64 million. CHS's
EBITDA/interest paid is
solid for the 'B' rating category at 3.3x and the company had
adequate operating
cushion under the bank facility financial maintenance covenants,
one of which
requires net secured debt leverage maintained at or below 4.25x.
Despite a
forecasted decline in EBITDA, Fitch expects the company to
remain in compliance
with the financial maintenance covenants through the projection
period. Upcoming
debt maturities include the A/R facility maturing in 2017 with
$673 million
outstanding at June 30, 2016, and $1.5 billion in bank term
loans and $700
million of secured notes maturing in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--IDR to 'B' from 'B+'.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--Senior secured credit facility to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR2';
--Senior secured notes to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'.
The 'B+' IDR of CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. has been
withdrawn.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'BB-/RR2' rating for CHS's secured debt (which includes the
bank term loans,
revolver and senior secured notes) reflects Fitch's expectations
for 72%
recovery under a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario. The 'B/RR4'
rating on CHS's
$6.1 billion senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's
expectations for principal
recovery of 36%.
In the U.S. healthcare sector, Fitch consistently uses a
going-concern approach
to valuation as opposed to assuming a liquidation value;
intrinsic value is
assumed to be greater than liquidation value for these
companies, implying that
the most likely outcome post-default would be reorganization
rather than
liquidation.
The going-concern cash flow (measured by EBITDA) estimate
assumes an initial
deterioration that provokes a default, which is somewhat offset
by corrective
actions that would take place during restructuring. Fitch
assumes a 37% discount
to its 2016 forecasted EBITDA less distributions to
non-controlling interests of
$2.3 billion for CHS, resulting in a post-default cash flow
estimate of $1.4
billion.
Fitch applies a 7x multiple to CHS's post-default cash flow
estimate of $1.4
billion, resulting in a going concern enterprise value (EV) of
$10.1 billion.
The 7x multiple is based on observation of both recent
transactions/takeout and
public market multiples in the healthcare industry.
Administrative claims are
assumed to consume 10%, or about $1 billion of going concern EV,
which is a
standard assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard
in its analysis,
Fitch assumes that CHS would fully draw the $1 billion available
balance on its
bank credit revolver in a bankruptcy scenario and includes that
amount in the
claims waterfall.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the going-concern EV based
on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Fitch estimates EV
available for
claims of $9 billion, net of a standard assumption of 10% for
administrative
claims. At June 30 2016, about 60% of consolidated net revenue
resides in the
guarantor group, so Fitch assumes that 60% of the going-concern
EV, or $5.4
billion, is recovered by first-lien secured holders, leaving
$3.6 billion of
non-collateral value to be distributed to unsecured claimants.
Based on $9.5
billion of total secured claims (which includes the bank term
loans, revolver
and senior secured notes), the resulting first-lien secured
deficiency claim of
$4.1 billion is added to $6.1 billion of senior unsecured
claims, resulting in
$10.2 billion of total unsecured claims, recovery of which is
assumed on a pro
rata basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0286
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $59 million in non-cash
stock-based
compensation to the EBITDA calculation.
