NEW YORK, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Kimco Realty
Corporation (NYSE: KIM).
Net proceeds are expected to be used for the redemption of the
$290.9 million
aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.70% senior notes due
May 1, 2017
(the 2017 notes), with the remainder, if any, to be used for
general corporate
purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings on KIM follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's large, diversified portfolio, its
generally
consistent and conservative credit metrics over the past five
years and its
demonstrated strong access to capital. Kimco has made progress
reducing the
elevated leverage after the Kimstone transaction.
RESTORING HEADLINE METRICS
Kimco has reduced leverage over the past few quarters with 5.4x
leverage for
both the quarter and trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30,
2016, respectively.
This compares to 6.3x immediately after the close of the
Kimstone transaction
(for the quarter ended March 31, 2015). In February 2015, Kimco
acquired
Blackstone's 67% interest in an unconsolidated joint venture
(Kimstone) for $925
million including assumed debt. When including 50% of preferred
stock in total
debt, KIM's leverage was 5.9x for both the quarter and TTM ended
June 30, 2016.
Fitch defines leverage as debt minus readily available cash to
recurring
operating EBITDA including Fitch's assumption for recurring cash
distributions
from joint venture operations.
Fitch expects Kimco will reduce leverage further over the next
few years as the
issuer is targeting net debt / EBITDA as adjusted (on its
calculations) of 5x -
5.5x versus its calculation of 5.7x at June 30, 2016.
Kimco's liquidity is sufficient at 1.6x for the period July 1,
2016 - Dec. 31,
2017 pro forma for the note issuance. Fitch views Kimco as
having above-average
access to capital through-the-cycle, which is a key qualitative
factor
supporting the ratings.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources (unrestricted
cash, availability
under the $1.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility,
estimated proceeds
from ATM issuance subsequent to the end of 1Q16 and retained
cash flow from
operations after dividends) divided by uses (debt maturities,
development
expenditures and recurring maintenance capital expenditures).
Fitch projects that Kimco's fixed charge coverage (FCC) will
remain strong
around 3x through 2017, consistent with recent periods (3.2x and
3x for the
quarter and TTM ended June 30, 2016). Fitch defines FCC as
recurring operating
EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash
distributions from joint
venture operations less straight-line rent and recurring
maintenance capital
expenditures to interest and preferred stock dividends.
DURABLE OPERATING CASHFLOWS FROM ENVIRONMENT & DIVERSIFICATION
The scale, diversification and lease staggering of Kimco's
portfolio provide for
generally durable cash flows from operations. Approximately 8.6%
of leases
mature on average in 2016 through 2018 and only 3.2% on average
assuming tenant
extension options are exercised before considering
month-to-month leases.
Leasing spreads in the U.S. same-space portfolio remained strong
in 2015 and
2Q16 at 11.1% and 16.2%, respectively as compared to 8.8% in
2014.
Limited new supply for shopping centers and a generally
accommodative economic
backdrop have supported positive growth as measured by
same-store net operating
income (SSNOI) and same-store occupancy. Fitch assumes SSNOI
will grow 3.5% in
2016 before the effects of tenant defaults and 1.7% in 2017 as
compared to 3.1%
in 2Q16, 3.1% in 2015 and 3.3% in 2014 for the U.S. same-space
portfolio.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
Kimco maintains adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered assets
which covered unsecured debt (UA / UD) net of readily available
cash by 2.4x at
a stressed 8% cap rate. Kimco's UA/UD ratio has steadily
increased over the past
few years as it replaced non-income producing/non-real estate
assets with income
producing unencumbered assets, and as unencumbered assets in
joint ventures were
consolidated or purchased outright.
Fitch also estimates Kimco will retain approximately $75 million
to $150 million
per year of cashflow from operations based on its dividend
payout ratio (80.8%
of adjusted funds from operations for the TTM ended June
30, 2016).
Kimco's payout ratio is consistent with the median in Fitch's
rated universe.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
Kimco has increased its development exposure after curtailing
its activities
during the last downturn and focusing on redevelopment and
expansion projects
until recently during this recovery. At June 30, 2016, unfunded
development
costs remaining (including redevelopment) comprised 2.7% of
gross assets which
remains manageable but is increasingly focused on development
projects.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
issuer's long-term
capitalization target is unchanged and that it will restore
leverage back to the
mid-5x range. The Outlook also reflects the accommodative
operating environment
for the sector being offset in part by increasing development
exposure.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Feb. 29,
2016, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KIM include:
--SSNOI growth of 3.5% in 2016 and 1.7% in 2017 before tenant
defaults;
--General and administrative expenses growth to approximate
12%-13% of recurring
operating EBITDA;
--Recurring maintenance capital expenditures grow to approximate
11%-12% of
recurring operating EBITDA;
--Development expenditures of approximately $260 million and
redevelopment
expenditures of $225 million through 2017;
--Fitch has not explicitly assumed any net transactional
activity in 2016 or
2017, noting that volume over the past three years has generally
balanced
acquisitions and dispositions;
--Unsecured debt issuances of $600 million in 2016 and 2017 to
repay secured and
unsecured maturities (including the rated issuance).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not envision positive momentum on Kimco's ratings
and/or Outlook;
however, the following factors may have a positive impact:
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was
3.2x for 2Q16);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5x (leverage was 5.4x for the TTM ended June 30, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates KIM as follows:
Kimco Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Kimco North Trust III:
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Relevant Committee Date: Oct. 8, 2015
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted recurring operating EBITDA by $125 million
per year to
reflect estimated recurring cash distributions from joint
venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $25 million to $50 million of cash for working
capital purposes
which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
