(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 09 (Fitch) Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s
(RCBC; BB+/Stable)
PHP1bn (USD21.3m) fine related to a money-laundering case
earlier this year is
unlikely on its own to materially weaken the bank's medium-term
financial
profile, despite being significant relative to its net income,
Fitch Ratings
says. We believe RCBC will continue to strengthen its
operational policies and
controls to avoid similar incidents in future.
The penalty is equivalent to roughly 20% of RCBC's 2015 net
profit, and is the
largest-ever imposed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. We
believe this
demonstrates the regulator's firm view of the seriousness of the
incident, in
which USD81m siphoned from the Bangladeshi central bank's
account with the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York were coursed through accounts
at RCBC among
other conduits. However, the fine is a one-off, and we expect
RCBC to remain
profitable in 2016. The charge on its own does not significantly
weaken the
bank's medium-term profitability or its existing capital,
funding and liquidity
strengths.
Other potential repercussions that could have affected the
bank's rating, in
Fitch's view, such as a loss of key correspondent banking
relationships, appear
to have been averted since the details of the case first became
public in 1Q16.
In imposing the fine, the Philippine regulator acknowledged
RCBC's efforts to
improve its anti-money laundering risk management systems and
governance. We
expect such efforts to continue, which should help to strengthen
both RCBC and
the banking sector.
