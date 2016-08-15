(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Yingda Taihe
Property Insurance Co. Ltd's (YDPIC) Insurer Financial Strength
Rating of 'A-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the insurer's ability to maintain
profitable operations
and steadily improve its capitalisation. Its rating recognises a
one-notch
uplift above its standalone assessment from its 99.4%-ownership
by the State
Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable), a state-owned
electricity utility.
SGCC owns the insurer through a portfolio of fully owned
subsidiaries, including
Yingda International Holdings Group Limited.
Fitch expects YDPIC to continue sourcing a large portion of its
quality business
through SGCC. Underwriting results of business originated from
SGCC are
favorable, mitigating underwriting losses from competitive
compulsory
third-party motor insurance. Fitch believes that it is difficult
for YDPIC to
enhance the underwriting profitability of its motor insurance
portfolio, given
its limited operating scale. The insurer's overall underwriting
margin remains
stable, despite a slight deterioration in its 2015 claim ratio
due to the
compulsory third party motor insurance. YDPIC's combined ratio
was 92% in 1H16
(2015: 101%) based on unaudited financial statements.
YDPIC improved its capitalisation in terms of net premium
leverage in 2015.
Ongoing surplus generation and slower net premium growth enabled
the insurer to
lower its net premium leverage to 1.7x in 2015, from 2.1x in
2014. The company's
statutory capital ratio was about 152% in 1H16, higher than the
100% regulatory
minimum, as calculated under China's Risk Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS)
framework.
Fitch expects YDPIC to maintain an adequate capital buffer to
withstand extreme
underwriting volatility from its large exposure to commercial
property
insurance. The company's capital score, calculated under Fitch's
Prism Factor
Based Capital Model, was in the 'Adequate' category in 2015.
YDPIC depends on
reinsurance to strengthen its underwriting capacity and mitigate
its
underwriting volatility due to its moderate capital buffer. Its
risk cession
ratio was about 12% in 2015. The company increased the
protection limits of its
non-marine catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance treaty in 2016
in
consideration of its catastrophe risk exposure.
YDPIC maintains stable liquidity to meet cash outflows
associated with claims
from its short-tailed insurance liabilities. Its holding of
liquid assets
accounted for about 117% of the net claims reserve in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a dramatic change in the shareholding structure, with SGCC
losing its
controlling stake in YDPIC
- sustained decline in YDPIC's underwriting margin, with a
combined ratio higher
than 105%
- an increase in the insurer's catastrophe exposure due to
inadequate
reinsurance protection
- a deterioration in YDPIC's capital buffer, with the company's
capital score
based on Fitch's Prism Factor Based Capital Model falling below
'Adequate' on a
sustained basis.
Upgrade rating triggers include YDPIC's ability to:
- improve its Prism Factor Based Capital Model score to 'Strong'
or higher
- strengthen its underwriting stability, with a combined ratio
persistently
below 95%, and
- broaden its distribution coverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010382
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.