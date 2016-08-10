(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that China
Overseas Land &
Investment Limited's (COLI; A-/Stable) prudent land-banking
strategy will help
to strengthen its financial profile further.
We see COLI as having the lowest downside risk on maintaining
profitability
among Chinese homebuilders, given that it is shying away from
building its land
bank when land prices have risen rapidly. The acquisition of the
CITIC Group's
property portfolio will provide an additional land bank of
attributable GFA of
23.52 million sq m to COLI. COLI's full-year 2015 EBITDA margin
was 27.5%,
despite challenging market conditions where industry margins
slipped to between
20%-25% from 30% in previous years. Cash flow from operations
(CFO) peaked at
HKD38bn while leverage (measured by net debt/adjusted inventory)
was at its
lowest for the past four years at 5.3%.
COLI has maintained a conservative approach to its land bank
acquisitions even
as the land-auction markets show signs of overheating. COLI
acquired four
parcels of land of total attributable gross floor area (GFA) of
2.28 million
square metres (sq m) at a cost of CNY8.2bn in 1H16: one is in
Hong Kong, two
parcels are replenishment of existing projects in China, and one
is a new
project. The total land premium for the three land parcels in
China of
attributable GFA of 2.17 million sq m was CNY6.4bn. The land
premium is 22%
lower than in the same period in 2015, when COLI acquired five
parcels of land
in China with an total attributable GFA of 2.26 million sq m at
a cost of
CNY8.3bn.
On the other hand, overall market conditions in 1H15 were much
weaker than in
1H16, as demonstrated by COLI's lower group contracted sales of
HKD85.45bn with
GFA of 5.8 million sq m for first six months in 2015 compared
with HKD95.26bn
with GFA of 6.0 million sq m for same period in 2016.
COLI is rated the highest among Chinese homebuilders, and a
further upgrade is
unlikely due to the highly cyclical nature and high regulatory
risks in the
Chinese property sector.
