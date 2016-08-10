(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the USD150m 7.875% senior unsecured notes issued by Silver Sparkle Limited. The notes are due in August 2019. Silver Sparkle is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to issue the offshore notes on behalf of Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd (Fenghui), a China-based leasing company covering equipment leasing and entrusted loans. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Fenghui, which plans to use the proceeds of the issuance for overseas investment and general corporate purposes. The final rating is in line with the 'B/RR4 (EXP)' rating that Fitch assigned to the proposed notes on 26 July 2016, and follows receipt of final documentation conforming to the information previously received by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes represent a general, unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of Fenghui, and will rank pari passu with all other existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Fenghui. The notes are rated at the same level at Fenghui's Long-Term IDR with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4', reflecting average recovery prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating assigned to these notes would be sensitive to the same factors that drive the guarantor's IDR. The rating on the notes would also be sensitive to the size of notes issuance relative to the guarantor's unencumbered assets Please see Rating Action Commentary, dated 26 July 2016, for details of Fenghui Leasing's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 81757606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan. Secondary Analyst Leo Wah Director +852 2263 9951 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 July 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.