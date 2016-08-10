(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
final ratings of
'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the USD150m 7.875% senior
unsecured notes
issued by Silver Sparkle Limited. The notes are due in August
2019.
Silver Sparkle is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to
issue the offshore
notes on behalf of Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd (Fenghui), a
China-based leasing
company covering equipment leasing and entrusted loans.
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Fenghui, which plans
to use the proceeds of the issuance for overseas investment and
general
corporate purposes.
The final rating is in line with the 'B/RR4 (EXP)' rating that
Fitch assigned to
the proposed notes on 26 July 2016, and follows receipt of final
documentation
conforming to the information previously received by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent a general, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligation of
Fenghui, and will rank pari passu with all other existing and
future unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of Fenghui. The notes are rated
at the same level
at Fenghui's Long-Term IDR with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4',
reflecting average
recovery prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to these notes would be sensitive to the
same factors that
drive the guarantor's IDR. The rating on the notes would also be
sensitive to
the size of notes issuance relative to the guarantor's
unencumbered assets
Please see Rating Action Commentary, dated 26 July 2016, for
details of Fenghui
Leasing's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 81757606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan.
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 July 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
