(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Investigations into allegations that
Brazilian banks
may have been involved in longstanding bribery of tax officials
and members of
the Tax Appeals Board to either waive or reduce tax payments
could add to the
pressures on the Brazilian banking sector, says Fitch Ratings.
The operating environment for banks has become increasingly
difficult since 2014
and challenges are likely to persist, as suggested by the
Negative Outlook on
the sovereign's 'BB' rating and on several bank ratings.
Performance indicators
in the sector are down: net returns on average assets reached
0.9% in March
2016, against 1.3% in 2015; and the sector's impaired loans are
rising, albeit
slowly, to 3.5% of total loans at end-June 2016, against 3.3% at
end-2015 and
2.7% in 2014.
Brazil's federal public-sector prosecutors are investigating
allegations,
codenamed Zelotes, that a large number of companies may have
been involved in
corruption schemes to lower their tax payments over many years.
Media reports
suggest that tax revenues lost through bribery could be as high
as BRL19.95bn
(USD6.3bn), equivalent to 0.5% of GDP. Zelotes comes on the
heels of other
corruption investigations underway, which could further create
risks for
investor confidence.
In March, Joseph Safra, the largest shareholder in Banco Safra,
a prominent
medium-sized bank with 2% market share, was charged with tax
irregularities and
in July, the CEO and other senior executives of Banco Bradesco,
a leading,
systemically important private bank, were also accused. In our
view, neither
bank has yet suffered financially as a result of the
investigations nor have we
seen evidence that reputation risk is spreading and damaging the
franchise.
Bradesco's liquidity position is strong, held up by extensive
and stable retail
deposits and it operates with ample cash. In times of
macroeconomic turbulence,
Bradesco tends to see an inflow of deposits as it benefits from
flight to
quality. Its funding sources increased 10% in the 12 months
ended June 2016.
Media reports indicate that changes on the executive board are
being considered
but in our opinion, the bank's management team is deep. The tax
investigations
should not disrupt either the bank's day-to-day operations or
the implementation
of its strategy.
Safra's case is different and in our opinion, reputation risk
from the
investigation is higher for all companies associated with the
Safra name. The
bank carries the family name and if this were to suffer
permanent tarnishing as
a result of the investigations, its franchise could be
significantly eroded.
When banks are closely associated with their key executives
and/or shareholders,
this can expose them to reputation risks, which can rapidly
translate into other
risks. For example, we downgraded Banco BTG Pactual in December
2015 following
news that its CEO and largest shareholder had been arrested.
This triggered
reputation damage at the bank, leading to serious liquidity
problems which have
since stabilised. In our view, BTG Pactual, a wholesale-funded
bank, was far
more likely to experience liquidity problems than either
Bradesco or Safra but
the incident highlights potential reputation risks for this type
of bank.
We do not expect the Zelotes investigations to interrupt the
businesses of
either Bradesco or Safra. Fines could be imposed on the banks
and, if this is
the case, we will assess the impact on their profitability and
ratings.
Should the Zelotes investigations widen to include a larger
number of banks,
risks for smaller players with more unstable funding bases could
be
considerable.
Bradesco and Safra, are respectively rated 'BB+' and 'BB', and
the Outlooks in
both cases are Negative.
Contact:
Pedro Gomes
Director, Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP 01418-100 - Brazil
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director - Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2216
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Banco Bradesco S.A.
here
Banco Safra S.A.
here
Brazil: Global Economic Outlook Forecast
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.