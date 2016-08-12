(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Dhanlaxmi Bank's failure to pay
a coupon on a
subordinated debt instrument in July 2016 highlights the
increased risk to bank
capital investors from the mounting asset-quality and
capital-adequacy pressures
on India's banking sector, says Fitch Ratings.
This is the first time investors in India have had to forgo
interest on a bank
capital instrument. We view this as a positive development for a
system with a
high expectation of support for banks and where moral hazard has
developed
around the assumption that support could be extended to
regulatory capital
instruments.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can prohibit banks from paying
coupons on
subordinated debt instruments if capital adequacy ratios fall
below the minimum
requirements. It raised these to 9.625% in April 2016 from 9%,
exposing
creditors to risks at banks with tight capital ratios. The RBI
is progressively
pushing minimum capital requirements higher to meet Basel III
capital
requirements, and will reach 11.5% by end-March 2019.
Systemically important
banks will have a higher threshold of an additional 0.2%-0.6%.
Market concerns about bank capital have increased because of the
RBI-imposed
asset-quality review, which uncovered higher non-performing
loans, triggering
first-time losses at some banks. This limits banks' ability to
generate new
capital internally and makes it more difficult for them to
access new sources of
capital from the market.
We believe Indian banks will need to raise an additional USD90bn
of capital by
2019 if they are to meet minimum capital adequacy requirements.
As long as
potential capital shortfalls persist, creditors will remain
exposed to high
non-performance risk, which will affect banks' market access to
new capital.
This is likely to put pressure on the government to inject
additional capital
into the banks, over and above what it has budgeted so far.
Capital ratios are particularly thin at the state-owned banks,
which represent
around 75% of sector assets in India.
The RBI appears to be making a distinction between banks that
have new capital
lined up (which so far have been public-sector banks) in
decisions about the
performance of regulatory capital instruments. Where capital
ratios fell below,
or very near to, regulatory minimum requirements, public-sector
banks have
received capital injections from the government and were able to
make coupon
payments on regulatory capital instruments.
This was the case in 2014 at United Bank of India, and more
recently at UCO Bank
and Indian Overseas Bank. But Dhanlaxmi Bank is a privately
owned, small
regional bank that was unable to attract new capital from its
shareholders.
State support appears not to be on offer, and therefore
creditors are more
exposed to non-performance if there are capital pressures.
Sovereign support remains a relevant ratings factor for us,
particularly for the
large state-owned banks and systemically important
private-sector banks.
We think asset-quality indicators are close to their weakest
point, but expect
bank earnings to remain weak at least for the next 12-18 months.
Capital ratios
will continue to show signs of strain over the short to medium
term, and banks
will remain under pressure to raise additional funds. Until they
do, risks for
creditors will remain high.
Additional information on India's banking sector is contained in
a report,
published today, and available by clicking the link below.
