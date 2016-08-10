(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based Achmea Bank N.V.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Achmea Bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior unsecured debt rating are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support that it would receive, in case of need, from its parent Achmea B.V. (Achmea), and on Fitch's assessment of Achmea's creditworthiness. Fitch considers Achmea Bank as a core subsidiary of Achmea given our view that it is an integral part of Achmea, a leading Dutch insurance group operating predominantly in the Netherlands. Fitch also believes that DNB, the Dutch central bank, which is the common regulator for banks and insurance companies in the Netherlands, will encourage Achmea to support the bank in case of need. Achmea Bank consolidates the group's retail banking operations, offering primarily bank savings and mortgage loans. It is an important cross-selling tool with Achmea Bank's products linked to the selling of the group's insurance and retirement services products. Our view of support is further supported by the bank's deep integration with the parent, common branding and reputational risks for Achmea in case of subsidiary default. Achmea also has a track record of providing Achmea Bank with capital and liquidity when required. This includes a EUR171m equity injection and a guarantee against a portfolio of loans transferred from another part of the group in July 2015. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to Achmea Bank given its close integration with the group and Fitch's opinion that the bank's franchise cannot be assessed on a standalone basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES A weakening of Achmea's creditworthiness as assessed by Fitch could result in a downgrade of Achmea Bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior unsecured debt ratings. The ratings are also sensitive to perceived changes in the bank's strategic importance to its parent, or to a significant change in Achmea's regulatory capital position or indications that capital fungibility within the group has diminished. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured notes long-term rating affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured notes short-term rating affirmed at 'F1' The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds issued by Achmea Bank is not affected by these rating actions. Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Director +44 20 3530 1789 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010179 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.