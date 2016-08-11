(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB-/RR1' to
Western Digital Corporation's (Western Digital) $3 billion
seven-year Senior
Secured Term Loan B-1. The company's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is
currently 'BB+', and the Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of current
ratings follows at the end of this release.
Western Digital amended the April 29, 2016 Existing Loan
Agreement to establish
New Senior Secured Term B-1 Loans, the proceeds from which will
be used to
refinance outstanding principal amounts under the Senior Secured
U.S. Term B
Loans, reducing annual interest expense. Western Digital expects
amounts
outstanding under the Senior Secured U.S. Term B Loans will be
$3 billion, pro
forma for a $750 million voluntary prepayment expected to be
consummated
contemporaneous with the Amendment's Effective Date.
Terms of the Amended Loan Agreement are substantially the same
as those of the
Existing Loan Agreement. All obligations of Western Digital
under the Amended
Loan Agreement are unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis
by each of the
company's wholly-owned domestic Restricted Subsidiaries.
Borrowings under the
Amended Loan Agreement are secured by a perfected first-priority
security
interest in substantially all the Borrowers' and Guarantors'
tangible and
intangible assets, including 65% of the voting stock of first
tier foreign
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Diversified Storage Portfolio: Fitch believes the SanDisk
acquisition, closed
May 12, 2016, diversifies Western Digital's technology
portfolio. The
combination positions Western Digital for next generation
storage platforms
optimizing hard disk drives (HDDs), NAND flash-based solid state
drives (SSD)
and software, while mitigating nearer-term SSD cannibalization
of HDDs.
--Increased Scale: The SanDisk acquisition increases Western
Digital's scale and
supports higher investment intensity, driven by rapid industry
evolution around
cloud driven data growth and new storage architectures,
including 3D NAND, and
larger competitors. Should operating cash flows at Western
Digital's joint
venture (JV) with Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) or equipment
leases be
insufficient to keep pace with 3D NAND development intensify,
Western Digital
and Toshiba Corporation may jointly decide to contribute capital
to the JV.
--Margin Expansion Roadmap: Fitch expects cost synergies from
the SanDisk
acquisition and integration of Hitachi Global Storage
Technologies (Hitachi)
will drive profit margin expansion. Fitch believes Western
Digital is on track
to achieve cost synergies, including $474 million of run-rate
cost synergies
exiting calendar 2016 and $800 million exiting calendar 2017
related to Hitachi.
Given Western Digital's high fixed cost model, lower fixed costs
should drive
operating EBITDA margin expansion to the mid-20s from the low
20s on a
pre-synergy basis.
--Commitment to Debt Reduction: Fitch expects rapid debt
reduction from free
cash flow (FCF) and tax efficient use of offshore cash, made
possible in
connection with a restructuring that is expected to relocate
SanDisk's domestic
intellectual property (IP) offshore, will result in the Company
achieving its
1.5x total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) target in
the
intermediate-term. Fitch expects annual FCF of $1.5 billion to
$2 billion beyond
the near term, during which Fitch believes the vast majority of
cash
restructuring costs will largely offset recurring FCF. Until
Western Digital
achieves the 1.5x total leverage target, Fitch expects the
company will limit
share repurchases to offsetting dilution.
--Significant Technology Risk: Fitch believes Western Digital is
subject to
significant technology risk from the storage industry's rapid
evolution and
emergence of new storage architectures. Western Digital's
strategy of layering
optimized software onto hybrid HDDs/SSDs for next generation
platform solutions
shifts the company's focus to hyper-scale and traditional data
center markets
but also intensifies technology risk related to a wider array of
competitors
with alternative technologies.
--3D NAND Roadmap: Fitch believes Western Digital could
structurally trail
competitors in 3D NAND-based products and solutions through the
intermediate
term, potentially adversely impacting operating results and
reducing FCF for
debt reduction. Western Digital plans to ship meaningful volumes
of its next
generation 3D NAND technology, BiCS3, in the first half of
calendar 2017, while
Samsung, Micron and Intel currently are shipping 3D NAND.
Western Digital is
accelerating fab conversion to 3D from 2D NAND to increase the
mix of 3D NAND to
approximately 40% of total wafer capacity by the end of 2017, in
line with the
industry.
--Revenue Pressures and Volatility: Fitch expects Western
Digital will face
near- to intermediate-term revenue pressures and that increased
exposure to
datacenter spending should amplify volatility. Fitch expects the
continuation of
negative PC unit growth and increased SSD cannibalization of
HDDs in PCs and
performance enterprise. Fitch expects SanDisk's removable retail
business will
continue being pressured by the increased use of cloud based
storage and the
decreased use of single function electronic devices, such as
cameras. Meanwhile,
a sales mix shift to datacenters should improve visibility but
also add top line
volatility from capex cycles. Beyond the next two years, Fitch
anticipates low-
to mid-single digit organic revenue growth from market growth in
datacenters and
enterprise markets.
--High Leverage Reduces Flexibility: Leverage was a Fitch
estimated just over 4x
for fiscal 2016, excluding expected cost synergies but pro forma
for the
repayment of the Bridge Loan and refinancing and $750 million
Term Loan B
repayment. Including cost synergies, Fitch estimates leverage
closer to 3.5x.
Fitch believes reducing leverage is imperative for Western
Digital, as
investments in innovation, including potential IP-driven
acquisitions, are
critical to long-term success given rapid technology evolution.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low-single digit organic revenue growth in 2017 and mid-single
revenue growth
in 2018, driven by client SSD unit growth, moderating PC unit
declines, and
significant data growth driving enterprise SSD and nearline HDD
unit growth;
--Significant synergies related to Western Digital's integration
of Hitachi and
SanDisk driving meaningful profit margin expansion, despite
pressures in the
removable retail business and core NAND markets such as
smartphones;
--Repatriation of foreign cash for debt prepayment;
--No increases to the dividend or share repurchases beyond
anti-dilution until
the company achieves its target leverage of 1.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--Sustained negative revenue growth, likely from i) slower than
anticipated
growth within enterprise that is insufficient to offset the
secular decline in
PCs and the removable storage market, or ii) market share losses
to competing
technologies, including 3D NAND; or
--Slower than expected debt reduction resulting in total
leverage sustained
above 3x.
Positive rating actions would require Fitch's expectations for:
--Consistently positive mid-cycle organic revenue growth from
successful
implementation of the company's strategy, including increased
penetration in
enterprise growth markets by leveraging its technology stack;
and
--Western Digital to reach 1.5x total leverage from significant
voluntary debt
reduction.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Western Digital's liquidity was adequate as of
July 1, 2016 and
consisted of:
--$8.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments, $1.3
billion of which located in the U.S. and $3 billion of which was
used to repay
the $3 billion Bridge Loan;
--An undrawn and fully available $1 billion Senior Secured
Revolving Credit
Facility expiring April 29, 2021.
Fitch's expectations for $1.5 billion to $2 billion of annual
FCF beyond the
near term also support liquidity. In the near-term, Fitch
believes cash
restructuring costs will largely offset recurring FCF.
Pro forma for incurring the $3 billion of Term Loan B-1 and
repayment of $3.75
billion of Term Loan B and Bridge Loan after the recent quarter
end, total debt
was $13.2 billion at July 1, 2016 and consisted primarily of:
--$4.125 billion Senior Secured Term Loan A expiring April 29,
2021;
--$3 billion Senior Secured Term Loan B expiring April 29, 2023;
--Euro 885 million Senior Secured Term Loan B expiring April 29,
2023;
--$1.875 billion of 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 1,
2023; and
--$3.35 billion of 10.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 1,
2024.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Western Digital Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'BB+';
--Senior Secured RCF 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior Secured Term Loan A 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior Secured Term Loan B 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior Secured Notes 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB+/RR4'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 14, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
