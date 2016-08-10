(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of UNH's ratings reflects the company's leading
market position
and significant size and scale as well as solid operating
performance from
diverse sources. Balanced against these strengths is the
increased financial
leverage associated with the company's acquisition of Catamaran
Corporation
(Catamaran).
The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty as to UNH's ability to
reduce its
financial leverage to levels more commensurate with the
company's current
ratings.
UNH's position as the largest U.S. health insurer in terms of
total revenues,
GAAP equity and total medical membership could endure as the DOJ
challenges
mergers between Aetna Inc. and Humana Inc. as well as Anthem
Inc. and Cigna
Corporation. Fitch categorizes UNH as having a 'large' market
position and
size/scale under the agency's rating criteria, and companies
with this profile
are supportive of the 'AA' category. The company's credit
profile also benefits
from significant cash flows derived from subsidiaries whose
dividend payments
are generally less heavily regulated than those of health
insurers.
Financial leverage ratios remain outside Fitch's medians for the
current rating
category with UNH's debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-total capital
ratios at 2.4x and
48% as of June 30, 2016, down modestly from year-end 2015 levels
of 2.5x and
49%, respectively. Fitch expects a reduction in financial
leverage ratios as UNH
moderates share repurchase activity during the second half of
2016.
UNH's EBITDA-based interest coverage remained supportive of
current ratings at
13.4x based on six month 2016 EBITDA and interest expense. ACA
exchange sourced
business continues to be a drag on earnings as UNH's management
reported an
expectation to lose approximately $605 million related to the
individual ACA
compliant segment for the full year 2016 beyond the $245 million
premium
deficiency reserve established in 2015. UNH participated in
public exchange
offerings in 34 states during 2016 and has announced its exit
from all but three
state exchanges for 2017.
UNH's ratings recognize the company's solid operating margins
and overall
profitability, as well as the inherent strength and diversity of
the company's
health benefits and health services operations. UNH reported an
EBITDA margin of
7.9% through the first six months of 2016, down compared with
8.7% for the
comparable period in 2015, reflecting lower margins at
Catamaran. UNH's
operating margins are slightly below expectations for the
company's current
rating. Annualized return on total capital was 10.1% through the
first half of
2016, which remains consistent with both recent results and
Fitch's median
guideline for the current rating category.
UNH's businesses display great scale and diversity and sources
of unregulated
earnings and cash flows have grown steadily over the past
several years notably
with the Catamaran acquisition. Catamaran offers retail pharmacy
care services
to health plans and employers and provides healthcare
information technology
solutions to the pharmacy benefits management industry. The
company's Optum
business segment contributed $2.4 billion of pre-tax income in
the first six
months of 2016 or more than one-third of total pre-tax income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Lack of meaningful progress over the next 12 months towards
returning to
historic leverage measures of debt-to-EBITDA and financial
leverage ratios
approximating 1.5x and 40%, respectively;
--Material deterioration in NAIC risk-based capital ratio below
225% of the
company action level;
--EBITDA-to-interest coverage below 10x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable
Outlook include:
--Significant progress toward deleveraging targets of
debt-to-EBITDA ratio below
1.8x and financial leverage ratio below 41%, while maintaining a
double-digit
EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1';
--1.875% senior unsecured notes due November 2016 at 'A-';
--Floating rate senior unsecured notes due January 2017 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due June 2017 at 'A-';
--1.450% senior unsecured notes due July 2017 at 'A-';
--1.400% senior unsecured notes due October 2017 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due November 2017 at 'A-';
--1.400% senior unsecured notes due December 2017 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due February 2018 at 'A-';
--1.900% senior unsecured notes due July 2018 at 'A-';
--1.625% senior unsecured notes due March 2019 at 'A-';
--2.300% senior unsecured notes due December 2019 at 'A-';
--2.700% senior unsecured notes due July 2022 at 'A-';
--3.875% senior unsecured notes due October 2020 at 'A-';
--4.700% senior unsecured notes due February 2021 at 'A-';
--3.375% senior unsecured notes due November 2021 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due December 2021 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due March 2022 at 'A-';
--3.350% senior unsecured notes due July 2022 at 'A-';
--0% senior unsecured notes due November 2022 at 'A-';
--2.750% senior unsecured notes due February 2023 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due March 2023 at 'A-';
--3.750% senior unsecured notes due July 2025 at 'A-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2035 at 'A-';
--5.8% senior unsecured notes due March 2036 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior unsecured notes due June 2037 at 'A-';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due November 2037 at 'A-';
--6.875% senior unsecured notes due February 2038 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior unsecured notes due October 2040 at 'A-';
--5.95% senior unsecured notes due February 2041 at 'A-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due November 2041 at 'A-';
--4.375% senior unsecured notes due March 2042 at 'A-';
--3.95% senior unsecured notes due October 2042 at 'A-';
--4.25% senior unsecured notes due March 2043 at 'A-';
--4.750% senior unsecured notes due July 2045 at 'A-'.
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Illinois
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of New York
Sierra Health & Life Insurance Company, Inc.
Health Plan of Nevada, Inc.
UnitedHealthcare of Florida, Inc.
PacifiCare of Arizona, Inc.
Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.
Oxford Health Plans of New York, Inc.
UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, Inc.
UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas, Inc.
UHC of California
PacifiCare Life & Health Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
--IFS at 'AA-'.
