(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Long-Term National Rating of Agencia de Fomento do Estado de Sao
Paulo -
Desenvolve SP (Desenvolve SP) to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA+(bra)' and
revised the
Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch has
affirmed the
institution's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB'. The Outlook for the IDRs remains Negative, reflecting
the Negative
Outlook assigned to the State of Sao Paulo.
A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions on Desenvolve SP follow those taken by Fitch
on Sao Paulo,
its main controlling shareholder, on July 27, 2016. The
downgrading of the
state's Long-Term National Rating follows the successive
downgrades of the
Brazilian sovereign in the last six months. On the other hand,
the affirmation
of Sao Paulo's IDRs reflects its strong economy, which accounts
for
approximately one third of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product
(GDP). The
ratings are based on the state's adequate budget performance,
when compared to
its peers in the same rating category, and greater fiscal
autonomy, when
compared to other Brazilian states. The ratings also factor in
that the Federal
Government is Sao Paulo's main creditor.
Desenvolve SP's IDRs and National Ratings are aligned with those
of Sao Paulo.
The Support Rating (SR) of '3' reflects the moderate probability
of Sao Paulo
providing support to Desenvolve SP, if necessary. Fitch does not
assign a
Viability Rating to Desenvolve SP, since it is a development
agency.
Fitch views Desenvolve SP as strategically important for Sao
Paulo, with which
it is strongly integrated and where it operates mainly as a
financing agent to
the private sector, always with a development bias, and to the
state's
municipalities. Desenvolve SP also operates as a service
provider/administrator
of development funds, which are important to the state. The
modest size of the
development agency relative to GDP and Sao Paulo's budget reduce
the cost of
potential support from the government and increase the state's
capacity to
support the company, in Fitch's opinion.
Desenvolve SP has been showing deterioration in its credit
quality indicators.
In March 2016, 'D-H' credits were 12.3% (9.7% in 2015, 5.4% in
2014 and 6.8% in
2013), a ratio compatible with its operating profile. The
company has
concentrated its efforts on its control and collection policies.
Credit
concentration was acceptable, with the 20 largest clients
accounting for 32% of
the total in 2015 (37% in 2014).
As a development agency, Desenvolve SP has encountered
constraints in
diversifying its funding base. historically The credit portfolio
has been
financed, in its majority, with the company's own capital or
with onlendings
from official entities such as the National Economic and Social
Development Bank
(BNDES) and Finep - Studies and Projects Financier. The agency
intends to
diversify its funding with loans/onlendings from international
development
institutions.
Desenvolve SP is highly capitalized, and has historically
distributed a large
part of its dividends; Fitch does not expect changes to this
strategy. Due to
the characteristics of the development agency, the interest
rates charged in its
credit operations are lower than those offered by institutions
in the banking
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the state of Sao Paulo's ratings, or to its
capacity or
willingness to provide support to Desenvolve SP can lead to a
revision of the
institution's ratings. Desenvolve SP's IDRs carry the Negative
Outlook of Sao
Paulo.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
-- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Negative;
-- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
-- Supporting Rating affirmed at '3';
-- Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'AA(bra)', from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+ (bra)'.
Contacts:
Primary analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55-21-4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Room 401 B - Downtown
Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Secondary analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11-4504-2604
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or at
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010224
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.